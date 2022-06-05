Biz / Tech

China's e-commerce logistics activities rebound in May

Following a contraction in the previous month, China's e-commerce logistics sector rebounded in May largely due to preventative measures against the COVID-19 epidemic, industry data showed.

The index tracking e-commerce logistics activities stood at 104.3 points in the period, up 2.1 points from April, according to a survey jointly undertaken by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and e-commerce giant JD.com.

As the weeks-long June 18 shopping festival began on June 1 and a package of stimulus policy measures were rolled out, the index is estimated to witness more rapid expansion in June.

The sub-index for business volume rose 5.4 points from the previous month to 117.8 points.

The sub-index for business costs declined 2.1 points in May, ending the two-month rising streak, the survey showed.

