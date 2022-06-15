Biz / Tech

Interconnected national AI computing network debuts

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:31 UTC+8, 2022-06-15       0
The Huawei-powered network uses AI like a public resource such as water and electricity to boost the digital economy and improve urban management.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:31 UTC+8, 2022-06-15       0

A national artificial intelligence computing network, which connects computing capacities in various cities and is powered by Huawei technologies, debuted on Wednesday.

The China Computing NET, or C²NET, is the prototype for a coming national AI computing network using AI as a public resource like water and electricity to boost the digital economy and improve urban management, said a senior official of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The China Computing Net now connects AI data centers and supercomputing networks in nine cities including Beijing, Hangzhou, Shenzhen and Chengdu. Each center is interconnected and can share computing capabilities. Users, mainly research organizations and industrial firms, can finish AI and computing works directly in the network, like using electricity today.

It's a milestone for China's computing power infrastructure construction. With the network as a prototype, China is building its own network with unified task-scheduling, a user-friendly interface and a sustainable development operation mode.

"It becomes support for the rapid development of the digital economy and a solid foundation for independent innovation," Mei Jianping, vice director of the ministry's High-Tech Department, told the Huawei Partner and Developer Conference, HPDC 2022,on Wednesday.

The computing network is based on Huawei's dual core Ascend and Kunpeng, as processors and chipsets for AI computing and cloud servers.

Huawei's Ascend and Kunpeng ecosystem has so far attracted 2 million developers, 4,500 industrial partners and more than 12,000 industrial applications. The company will boost the ecosystem with chips and other hardware, software and open source community and talent support, said Deng Taihua, Huawei's vice president and president of the computing product line.

The computing product line is a young business department for Huawei, but with huge market potential as cloud and AI demand surges.

Interconnected national AI computing network debuts
Ti Gong

The China Computing Net now connects AI data centers and supercomputing networks in nine cities including Beijing, Hangzhou, Shenzhen and Chengdu. Each center is interconnected and can share computing capabilities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     