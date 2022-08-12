Biz / Tech

Shanghai integrated circuit industry reports revenue jump in H1

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:24 UTC+8, 2022-08-12       0
Chipmakers SMIC and Montage Technology reported strong financial results despite the challenges posed by the pandemic in the first half of the year.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:24 UTC+8, 2022-08-12       0

The Shanghai integrated circuit industry reported a 17 percent jump in revenue in the first half of this year despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Local companies such as SMIC and Montage Technology reported strong fiscal results. However, SMIC, the largest chip maker on the Chinese mainland, warned of the possibility of an industry-wide cyclical pullback.

Shanghai's integrated circuit revenue reached 120 billion yuan (US$18.5 billion) in the first half, with total annual revenue expected to reach 300 billion yuan, a 20 percent increase over 2021.

According to Fu Xinhua, vice director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, the city has 1,200 core integrated circuit firms and 40 percent of the industry's talent nationwide, making the city home to a complete chip ecosystem.

Shanghai integrated circuit industry reports revenue jump in H1
Ti Gong

A speaker from Fudan University delivers a lecture during the "Master Class" program on chip industry development and the latest innovations on Friday.

The results were better than expected despite the pandemic-led two-month lockdown in the city. The integrated circuit was among the first industries to resume production and operation after the lockdown, as chips are essential and central components for devices such as smartphones and automobiles.

Shanghai-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp reported revenue of US$1.9 billion in the second quarter, representing a 41.6 percent increase year on year. The chipmaker also predicted a cyclical pullback in the industry until next year. However, it expects chip demand to continue to rise in the long run.

The US administration recently passed the Chips and Science Act, a massive US$280 billion chip subsidy bill. The new act, which is meant to help the US chip industry and encourage investment, should make the US more competitive with China.

But it will also force China to accelerate the development of its own domestic integrated circuit industry.

On Friday, Shanghai launched a "Master Class" program to introduce chip industry development and the latest innovations, both online and offline. The first batch of lectures drew nearly 1 million viewers online.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SMIC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     