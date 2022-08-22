Lingang holds ground-breaking ceremony for 72 key projects

The expansion of GTA Semiconductor Co Ltd kicks off in Lingang as part of the ground-breaking ceremony involving 72 key projects worth 153 billion yuan (US$22.41 billion).

The expansion of GTA Semiconductor Co Ltd was launched on Monday in Lingang as part of the ground-breaking ceremony involving 72 key projects worth 153 billion yuan (US$22.41 billion), on the third anniversary of the establishment of the Lingang Special Area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

Wu Xiaohua, deputy secretary of the Party works committee of Lingang, said that after the completion of the project, the technology level of GTA Semiconductor will see significant improvement, and the types of its process technology platforms will be further expanded.

"It will provide a systematic manufacturing solution for automotive chips, truly solve the bottleneck of domestic automotive chip manufacturing technology, and help to ensure national industrial and information security," Wu suggested.

The 72 projects cover various fields such as cutting-edge technology, high-quality housing, transportation, energy security, ecological environment, business, sports and tourism, social livelihood and comprehensive bonded trade.

For instance, phase II of the Dishui Lake Finance Bay with the "Financial Innovation Valley" as the core, while the Yangshan International Bonded Trade Center, which will be the key platform for the industrial innovation and development of the comprehensive bonded area.

They also include a number of urban functional projects, such as the Harbor Center complex, the residential cluster of the Jinqiao Lingang Complex, and the Shuihua Road Community Service Center, and other landmark industrial projects.

Over the past three years, a total of 829 projects have been started, with a total construction area of 25.61 million square meters, which included 150 kilometers of newly reconstructed roads, 65km of greenways, and 440 hectares of green space.