Popular Chinese game to have own animation

  16:11 UTC+8, 2022-09-18       0
Genshin Impact (原神), China's best-selling game title in the overseas market, will have its own full-length animation show.
Genshin Impact (原神), China's best-selling game title in the overseas market, will have its own full-length animation show.

Shanghai-based miHoYo, the game's developer, announced the cooperation with Tokyo-based Ufotable Studio to produce the animation and released a concept trailer over the weekend.

The animation is produced by miHoYo's Genshin Impact team and the Ufotable studio. Before that, Ufotable produced a film based on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. It was shown in 2020 and had a total ticket box of US$500 million globally.

Released in 2020, Genshin Impact has been available in PlayStation, computer, iOS and Android platforms, offering four voice languages in Chinese, English, Japanese and Korean and subtitles in 13 languages. It has been awarded Game of the Year by Apple.

Top game titles such as World of WarCrafts and Final Fantasy all have their own full-length animation works and even films.

The US mobile game market is expected to reach US$22.8 billion in 2022, representing a nearly 50 percent increase over 2019.

In total 12 Chinese mobile games are among the top 50 highest-earning mobile games in the US, according to a report by Trade Desk and researcher NielsenIQ released in August.

Shanghai game firms, including miHoYo, are speeding up global expansion and gaining global awareness while the city is constructing itself as an eSports hub.

Several shorter Genshin Impact official animations have been published on Bilibili and have attracted up to 17 million views for the most popular.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
