﻿
Biz / Tech

Local firms ink agreements to boost global trade digitization in CIIE

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:25 UTC+8, 2022-11-09       0
With digital methods like e-commerce, artificial intelligence and cloud, the trade and the whole supply chain stability are predictable, experts said.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:25 UTC+8, 2022-11-09       0
Local firms ink agreements to boost global trade digitization in CIIE
Ti Gong

Firms signed agreements on business expansion in emerging markets. They provide digitalized logistics globally.

Chinese tech firms seek global cooperation and manage to secure quite some deals during the ongoing 5th CIIE to boost the digitalization of global trade on tech upgrades in shipping and logistics, cross-border e-commerce and payment.

YQNLink, a Shanghai-based global logistics digital platform, signed an agreement with SpeedaF Express to explore business opportunities in markets including Africa, the Middle East and South Asia. The signing ceremony was held in YQNLink's booth in CIIE Hall 8.2.

Though facing challenges like pandemic and geopolitical uncertainty, China's trade and export in the emerging markets remain at "two-digit" growth, both sides said.

Founded in 2015, YQNLink offers digital services for global trade in shipping, cross-border e-commerce, cargo, warehousing and insurance. It is upgrading services to track and manage data for global supply chain and logistics networks for transparent and visual display. It makes "shipping management as easy as booking air tickets."

It has cooperation with e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Walmart and eBay to offer traders one-stop digitalized logistics services.

Local firms ink agreements to boost global trade digitization in CIIE
Ti Gong

Yatsen Global announces new cooperation to enhance research capabilities for OpenLab.

Yatsen Global, which operates a cosmetics e-commerce business globally, announces cooperation to strengthen research and development capabilities in CIIE. It signed a deal with Sun Yat-sen University in its booth to establish a joint lab on skincare and beauty.

It also showcases achievements of the research arm Open Lab and products under the brands Galenic and EVE LOM, which are favored by customers around the globe.

During CIIE, Shanghai-based Huifu showcases cross-border payment services, which help small and medium-sized enterprises to integrate into global trade and explore global digital economy opportunities.

Huifu executives share finance and global trade insights during the China International Cross-Border E-Commerce Development Forum of CIIE.

Huifu, now with 10 million enterprise users, is upgrading digital global payment services with more destination markets and a richer variety of currencies.

Online tourism platform Trip, formerly known as Ctrip, expected global business travel traffic to rebound soon, the company said during CIIE.

During the Singles Day online campaign in China, similar to the Cyber Monday event in the West, more than 750 overseas brands doubled transaction volumes in Alibaba's TMall online stores this year. The company will invest more on digitalization in logistics and supply chain in the future, as it has established 12 global core logistics network centers, Alibaba said during a CIIE Hongqiao forum on Sunday.

With digital methods like e-commerce, artificial intelligence and cloud, the trade and the whole supply chain stability are predictable, experts said.

Local firms ink agreements to boost global trade digitization in CIIE
Ti Gong

Payment firm shares services and insights with visitors in a CIIE forum.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongqiao
China International Import Expo
CIIE
eBay
Ctrip
Amazon
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     