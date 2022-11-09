Local firms ink agreements to boost global trade digitization in CIIE

With digital methods like e-commerce, artificial intelligence and cloud, the trade and the whole supply chain stability are predictable, experts said.

Ti Gong

Chinese tech firms seek global cooperation and manage to secure quite some deals during the ongoing 5th CIIE to boost the digitalization of global trade on tech upgrades in shipping and logistics, cross-border e-commerce and payment.

YQNLink, a Shanghai-based global logistics digital platform, signed an agreement with SpeedaF Express to explore business opportunities in markets including Africa, the Middle East and South Asia. The signing ceremony was held in YQNLink's booth in CIIE Hall 8.2.

Though facing challenges like pandemic and geopolitical uncertainty, China's trade and export in the emerging markets remain at "two-digit" growth, both sides said.

Founded in 2015, YQNLink offers digital services for global trade in shipping, cross-border e-commerce, cargo, warehousing and insurance. It is upgrading services to track and manage data for global supply chain and logistics networks for transparent and visual display. It makes "shipping management as easy as booking air tickets."



It has cooperation with e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Walmart and eBay to offer traders one-stop digitalized logistics services.

Ti Gong

Yatsen Global, which operates a cosmetics e-commerce business globally, announces cooperation to strengthen research and development capabilities in CIIE. It signed a deal with Sun Yat-sen University in its booth to establish a joint lab on skincare and beauty.

It also showcases achievements of the research arm Open Lab and products under the brands Galenic and EVE LOM, which are favored by customers around the globe.

During CIIE, Shanghai-based Huifu showcases cross-border payment services, which help small and medium-sized enterprises to integrate into global trade and explore global digital economy opportunities.



Huifu executives share finance and global trade insights during the China International Cross-Border E-Commerce Development Forum of CIIE.

Huifu, now with 10 million enterprise users, is upgrading digital global payment services with more destination markets and a richer variety of currencies.

Online tourism platform Trip, formerly known as Ctrip, expected global business travel traffic to rebound soon, the company said during CIIE.

During the Singles Day online campaign in China, similar to the Cyber Monday event in the West, more than 750 overseas brands doubled transaction volumes in Alibaba's TMall online stores this year. The company will invest more on digitalization in logistics and supply chain in the future, as it has established 12 global core logistics network centers, Alibaba said during a CIIE Hongqiao forum on Sunday.

With digital methods like e-commerce, artificial intelligence and cloud, the trade and the whole supply chain stability are predictable, experts said.