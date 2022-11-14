﻿
Biz / Tech

Tech firms expand business with the VR/AR wave

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:15 UTC+8, 2022-11-14       0
Chinese tech firms offering immersive VR/AR services in entertainment, fitness and tourism are expanding globally, with growing market demand and national policy support.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:15 UTC+8, 2022-11-14       0
Tech firms expand business with the VR/AR wave
Ti Gong

Fiture Space opened its flagship store on Sunday in Shanghai. The firm offers home gym services through VR fitness mirrors

Chinese tech firms offering immersive VR/AR services in entertainment, fitness and tourism are expanding globally, with growing market demand and national policy support.

Home gym devices and services provider Fiture opened Fiture Space in Shanghai on Sunday as its global flagship store.

The space features the company's interactive home fitness mirrors or Magic Mirrors, which contain motion capture technology that offers real-time feedback through form correction as well as pacing, timing and movement feedback. Besides hardware, Fiture will organize various fitting events for the community.

The Fiture Fitness Mirror was shown at the just concluded China International Import Expo, and attracted quite some CIIE visitors. Users can follow the movements of the "virtual coach" in the mirror, and will get a test result of their mobility condition.

Fiture's users now cover 345 cities nationwide. They did home fitting exercises for 53.8 million minutes in total, over the past year, 2.5 times compared with the previous year, thanks to the booming demand during the pandemic.

By 2026, the total scale of China's virtual reality industry will exceed 350 billion yuan (US$48.6 billion). Meanwhile, the virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) investment more than doubled in 2021 in China, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Also during the weekend, a total of 107 projects worth 71.7 billion yuan were signed at the 2022 World Conference on the VR Industry, which closed in Nanchang, capital of Jiangxi Province, on Sunday.

HTC Vive, an exhibitor at the VR conference, showcased its metaverse vision and products, called VR is "opening a door to the future metaverse." Its exhibits include a tool Full-body Avatar to allow every one to create digital avatars.

During the Singles Day online campaign on Friday, Nreal's AR glasses sold well and the company took the leading 34 percent market shares.

The Nreal glasses' standard size and lightweight design enable users to experience real spatial integration, physical interaction, and full-scene AR applications from any location. Some glasses have been shown in "virtual tourism" projects.

Brands like Fiture and Nreal are also actively expanding in overseas markets.

In the Amazon platform, Nreal is the bestselling brand in the AR glasses category in both the United States and Japanese markets.

A Fiture store has made its debut on Friday in the Westchester County mall, as the company's first US store.

According to China's national blueprint, the country will have 100 AR/VR enterprises with strong innovation ability and industry influence, while the sales of VR terminals are expected to top 25 million units by 2026, compared with less than 10 million units now.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
HTC
Amazon
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     