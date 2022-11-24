AI techs boost digital workforce management in China

Digital workforce management tools help firms optimize workflow at a lower cost amid challenges like the COVId-19 pandemic, slowing economic growth and inflation woes.

Chinese firms will spend more on digital workforce management systems with artificial intelligence features amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which will create a booming market valued at over 30 billion yuan (US$4.16 billion) in 2023 in China, according to a research report.



Digital workforce management tools help firms optimize workflow at a lower cost in a business environment with challenges. With the pandemic and amid slowing economic growth and inflation challenges, the demand for online job interviews and blue-collar recruitment is growing rapidly in several industries such as integrated circuits and new energy vehicles in China, said Moka, a technology provider for digital human resources service.

China's market size of digitalized human resources service will hit 31.6 billion yuan in 2023, a 25.2 percent growth year on year, and the figure will be 39.5 billion yuan in 2024, according to a report released in Shanghai recently.

The report was jointly issued by Moka and iResearch, a third-party consulting firm.

The market growth engine has changed, from dot-com giants to chip and car firms, while giant enterprises like ZTE and Vanke are still adding headcounts, said Moka chief executive Li Guoxing, who graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Moka, with clients including Xiaomi, Didi and McDonald's, finished a US$100-million C-round fundraising a year ago. It's upgrading its business from digital recruitment tools to new categories, including wide-ranging talent management covering headcount, payroll and promotion.

All these tools featuring AI functions "predict" best operational ways to cut cost and improve efficiency, by data analysis, visualized staff efficiency charts and labor cost forecasts, noted Li.

AI startup Laiye also released a digital workforce management platform, as the first component of its new Work Execution System. The platform adopts the company's Robotic Process Automation or RPA technology, to optimize the workflow.

"Digital workforce management is the main implementer driving digital transformation in China. Previous work models no longer match today's production needs. The new model will improve employees' satisfaction and fulfillment and bring new efficiency and productivity to the organization," Wang Guanchun, Laiye chairman and chief executive, said in Shanghai recently.

Pandemic brings demands for digital tools

The pandemic, which has hampered face-to-face interviews, business trips and office meetings, brings various and new demands for the industry.

Since 2020, firms have changed production and operation modes on workforce management. Online job interviews and remote work have made digital tools a necessity for almost all companies, Moka's Li said.

During the pandemic, Laiye has worked with Shanghai Fourth People's Hospital to develop a robotic tool for nucleic acid test result management. With the system, the speed of obtaining reports by health workers has increased by five times, complementing the workflow and promoting precise pandemic control.

Such robotic automation system has been used 70,000 times, helping about 3,000 pandemic control staff in Shanghai, Guangdong and Henan provinces as well as the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to Laiye.