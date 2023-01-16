﻿
Biz / Tech

WRL Asia bets on more overseas participation

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  16:53 UTC+8, 2023-01-16       0
KBG beat Weibo Gaming, or WBG, 4:1 to clinch the Wild Rift League 2, a mobile League of Legends league, in the final.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  16:53 UTC+8, 2023-01-16       0

The mobile League of Legends league event, Wild Rift League 2, or WRL 2, concluded on Sunday in Shanghai with a new champion, the KBG club.

The eSports event will be promoted as WRL Asia in 2023, with more participation by foreign clubs, the organizer said.

It meets China's growing demand for eSports and mobile games, while helping meet Shanghai's goal of becoming a global "eSports Capital."

The KBG club defeated Weibo Gaming, or WBG, 4:1 in the final on Sunday night at the Hongqiao Tiandi Acting Center. With his stunning performance, KBG.DaT, whose real name is Gao Jianlin, won the FMVP or Finals Most Valuable Player trophy.

WRL Asia bets on more overseas participation
Ti Gong

The new WRL Asia logo is unveiled in Shanghai.

The WRL will be renamed WRL Asia in 2023, with 12 Chinese mainland clubs and eight overseas teams such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand. According to promoter Riot Games, the WRL Asia will officially commence in April after eligible clubs are determined.

Riot Games' League of Legends is one of the most popular eSports games in China. According to industry officials, the bulk of China's mobile eSports teams are in Shanghai or neighboring cities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongqiao
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     