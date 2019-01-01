Shanghai firms tap AIGC for economic transformation and digitization

Companies with massive data can leverage the AI trend by creating applications for image and video production, metaverse, financial sorting and blockchain.

Shanghai businesses are leveraging AI-Generated Content technologies to accelerate economic transformation and city digitization, with innovations that go beyond the buzzy ChatGPT's "chat" service.

Businesses that deal with huge volumes of data are well-positioned for the AI wave to develop and capitalize on applications such as image and video production, metaverse, finance sorting and blockchain.

Shanghai Fengyuzhu, a design and digital media firm, has reached a partnership with Baidu. It will use Baidu's AIGC platform Ernie Bot, which provides a ChatGPT-like service. Baidu will complete internal testing for the platform in March before releasing it to the public.

The AIGC assists Fengyuzhu in providing digital display and 3D modelling for buildings and events such as museums, exhibitions and city building blueprints. It sometimes creates metaverse worlds with immersive experiences to blur the distinction between the physical and virtual worlds.

AIGC helps to improve workflow and efficiency by providing ChatGPT-like services.

According to Zhang Shuyu, vice general manager of Shanghai-listed Fengyuzhu, the company is also investigating the possibility of AI-generated videos.

According to Luo Jun, executive director of the China Computer Industry Association Metaverse Industry Professional Committee, AIGC speeds up the realization of metaverse because both require massive amounts of data, processing power and AI algorithms.

Luo went on to say that the development of AIGC and ChatGPT has "moved metaverse forward by at least 10 years."

Dong Jun / SHINE

Intsig, a Shanghai-based AI technology company, provides optical character recognition (OCR) and natural language processing (NLP) technologies. It serves over 100 million personal users and enterprise customers in 30 industries worldwide.



According to Intsig, the AIGC innovations have already been used in finance and law organizations, online learning, remote work and business card scanning.

Replicas of an ancient Chinese bronze tripod and oracles are on display in Intsig's demo room. Ancient Chinese characters can be recognized and translated for modern readers using a scanner and AI technology.

The Shanghai Development Center of Computer Software Technology is driving blockchain development in areas like health care, finance, education and industry.

The center's director, Cai Lizhi, said that it integrates new AI and blockchain technologies into the real economy, improves social governance, expands services for making a living, and encourages innovation and empowerment in the financial sector.

The center, Intsig and Fengyuzhu are all located in the Shanghai Shibei High-tech Park in Shanghai's Jing'an District, an industrial zone.

The total number of data intelligence companies in the park has reached 600. A unique industrial cluster of cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and blockchain technology has emerged.

Data intelligence firms, including those with AIGC technology, are actively seeking capital.

Six companies in the park may be listed on global stock exchanges by 2023. According to Chen Jun, president of Shibei High-tech Park, three or four companies will go public each year in the future.