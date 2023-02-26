New AI facilities debut at GAIDC conference in Shanghai

Several artificial intelligence facilities, covering algorithms, robots and the cloud, have debuted in the city.

Ti Gong

The algorithm innovation covers AIGC applications like ChatGPT and Stable Diffusion and multi-format human-machine interfaces, such as automatic text-to-image, speakers told the GAIDC forum.



The new SenseCore AI, developed by HK-listed SenseTime, offers an inclusive and easy-to-use AI platform. It will boost industrial intelligence upgrades and create new commercial value of AI.



Firms including NVIDIA and Unity, which offer computing capabilities and platforms, share AIGC-related applications and visions at the GAIDC forum.



Shares of NVIDIA, the graphic computing giant, have surged 60 percent so far this year, thanks to AI application waves like ChatGPT and autonomous driving.



Shanghai has unique advantages in developing AI, including a mature chip industry and upgraded information infrastructures; more AI facilities, platforms and industrial parks; and an AI ecosystem with supportive policies and a rich talent pool, city officials said.

Shanghai International Algorithm Innovation Park, Shanghai Smart Robot Manufacturing Innovation Center and SenseCore AI Cloud made their debut at the Global AI Developer Conference, or GAIDC.

GAIDC, a city-level AI conference held over the weekend in Lingang of the Pudong New Area, is a part of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, or WAIC.



Shanghai will strengthen its AI industrial foundation, accelerate research, actively cultivate new tracks such as AIGC (artificial intelligence generated content), develop intelligent chip core technology and explore international cooperation, Li Zheng, vice mayor of Shanghai, told the conference.



In the city blueprint, Shanghai will develop three strategic industries – AI, bio-medicine and chips. It aims to become an "AI highland" nationwide and globally.



China AI companies have a core industrial value of more than 500 billion yuan (US$72.5 billion). AI has become a powerful force to boost economic transformation and upgrade, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.