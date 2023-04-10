﻿
SenseTime unveils upgraded AGI tool in Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:38 UTC+8, 2023-04-10       0
Chinese dot-com giants are speeding up generative AI services, fueling demand for AI computing capabilities and related infrastructure.
Ti Gong

SenseTime unveiled a new AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) tool on Monday to provide AI services and applications for enterprise clients.

SenseTime unveiled a new AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) tool on Monday, to provide AI services and applications for enterprise clients. It's powered by its AI computing center in Shanghai, the biggest in Asia.

SenseTime is the latest Chinese tech firm to announce new investment and tools in the booming AGI sector, which meets the surging demand for new applications like ChatGPT and its equivalent services in China.

SenseTime unveiled the SenseNova foundation model and introduced a variety of AI capabilities in natural language processing, content generation, automated data annotation and custom model training, the company said during the Tech Day event held in its AI center in Lingang of the Pudong New Area.

"In the era of AGI, the three elements of data, algorithms and computing power are undergoing a new evolution," said Xu Li, chairman and CEO of SenseTime.

The new SenseNova is designed for the Chinese language world, but it also support English prompts. The AI applications can be widely used in gaming, e-commerce and media production sectors, Shanghai Daily learned during the on-site demos.

Currently, the new AI tool is only available for clients and organization users.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

AI-generated pictures can be produced in seconds by the SenseTime AI tool.

Also on Monday, several Chinese firms and startups also announced AGI business strategies. Before that, Lenovo and ZTE have already released plans on AGI tools or DPU and data processing unit development.

Compared with those firms, SenseTime has invested AI capabilities for several years. It has constructed a next-generation Artificial Intelligence Data Center (AIDC) in Lingang. Open in 2022, AIDC is expected to significantly boost the capabilities of SenseTime's AI infrastructure and capabilities and accelerate AI industrialization in different sectors, and create a vibrant AI ecosystem.

The SenseNova and AI centers are helping Shanghai to achieve strategic development for three key industries: AI, biomedicine and chip development.

Chinese dot-com giants are speeding up generative AI services, which fuel demand for AI computing capabilities and related infrastructures. At present there are insufficient AI infrastructures and capabilities in China compared with those in the United States.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
