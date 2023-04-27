Appliance & Electronics World Expo returns to Shanghai, showcasing latest in smart home-tech

Beginning on Thursday, the Appliance & Electronics World Expo is Asia's largest smart home show. This year's event is showcasing the latest in smart and AI tech in home appliances.

Hu Jun / SHINE

The Appliance & Electronics World Expo, or AWE, Asia's largest smart home show, relaunches in Shanghai on Thursday, after interruptions during the pandemic in the past three years.



Artificial intelligence, wearable computing, cross-device interconnection and robots become highlights of the show, making it an international stage for smart technology innovation.



"China is the primary engine fueling growth in the global home appliance and consumer electronics industries," Jiang Feng, executive president of China Household Electrical Appliances Association (CHEAA), said in Shanghai.

"As one of the top three global shows in the field, AWE, on its globally influential platform, will lead the industry development and consumption trend."

The AWE 2023 covers 13 halls in the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area, with a total exhibition space of 150,000 square meters.

Over 1,000 exhibitors from around the globe are present at the event, covering Gree, Haier, Hisense, Huawei, Philips, Roban, Samsung, Skyworth, Sony and Westinghouse.



Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

In W3 and W4 as "Smart Technology" halls, exhibitors showcase the latest AI tech and innovations, and how they're working towards a smart future.



During the AWE 2023, Huawei is showcasing three smart TVs, including the S3 Pro released in April. It brings functions which stretch beyond standard televisions, as they support connection with various devices, including a Seres car at its booth, AI-powered fitness, smart projection and various intelligent features. It also includes high-quality upgrades on image and sound.



At the booth, Huawei is displaying full-house smart home features, which allows users to access temperature, lighting and various home appliance control in a pad-like device.



iFlytek is showcasing a dog-like robot now used in industrial applications. Its AI tech and sensors will be used in smart home devices in the future, such as in elderly care and education sectors, said Zhang Xiaoliu, iFlytek's retail marketing manager.



The show will be held through Sunday.

