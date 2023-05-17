﻿
Telecom carriers upgrade networks for 5G and advanced AI

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:44 UTC+8, 2023-05-17
Telecommunication carriers are upgrading networks to offer faster broadband and 5G services, with a new medical AI platform with ChatGPT-like functions debuting in Shanghai.
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A China Unicom official discusses its international data center capacity. Telecommunications carriers are upgrading networks in Shanghai to offer faster broadband and 5G services.

Telecommunications carriers are upgrading networks in Shanghai to offer faster broadband and 5G services, and building digital infrastructure and computing capabilities for booming cloud and AI services, Shanghai Daily learned on Wednesday, the World Telecommunication Day.

Several city-level digital platforms, including a smart medical platform featuring ChatGPT-like service, also made debuts in Shanghai today.

China Mobile is upgrading the citywide 5G networks to make peak bandwidth to hit 10 Gbps in future, compared with 4 Gbps peak level now. China Unicom and Huawei are testing 5.5G gears to offer users 10 Gbps services for both broadband and mobile services by 2030.

Ti Gong

Uni-talk, a Shanghai-developed medical AI large model platform, made its debut on Wednesday, marking generative AI gradual use in the medical industry.





Shanghai is taking the leading position on network speed, and the city is building digital infrastructures for big data, AI and cloud development, which will push the city's digitalization and innovation, said He Feng, vice chairman of the Shanghai Communications Administration.

China Unicom released its Shanghai fiber network construction blueprint, which offers expanded bandwidth, lower latency, wider coverage and more intelligent services.

For example, Shanghai Unicom's network latency will be within 1 mini-seconds in the Inner Ring region. The extreme low latency meets demand for advanced manufacturing and various smart industrial applications.

Uni-talk, a Shanghai-developed medical AI large model platform, made its debut on Wednesday, marking generative AI has been gradually used in Shanghai.

It's powered by China Unicom's networks and techs. Unlike ChatGPT, the platform is an independent and industry-customized AI large model platform. It deploys and trains data under the strict compliance with national data security management requirements.

