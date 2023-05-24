Sony announces China market growth plans in Shanghai

The Japanese tech giant's Sony Expo 2023 in Shanghai will open for the public from Thursday, showcasing products and innovations, some being displayed in China for the first time.

Sony announced a bunch of China-related plans in Shanghai on Wednesday, from enhancing research capabilities covering wireless, 3D and artificial intelligence to a project supporting local game developers through its PlayStation platform.



Sony's growth in China, including a newly-established laboratory in Shanghai, is a sign of a vibrant Chinese market and its attractiveness for global tech giants.



Sony is rooted in the Chinese market and has set out a vision for growth in China, which will bring opportunities for dreamers in the country, Sony officials said in Shanghai.



The Japanese tech giant's Sony Expo 2023 in Shanghai will open for the public from Thursday, displaying products and innovations in electronics, music, animation, game and film production, including some products being displayed in China for the first time.



Sony has been expanding its research capabilities in China by setting up labs in Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen, covering AI, wireless, 3D content production and sensor/robotics research. The Shanghai lab, with focus on 3D, was established in 2022, and has joined hands with local universities and organizations.



A recent example is the GWANTSI studio, a digital studio that offers virtual scene rendering services featuring Sony's technologies.



The studio, on downtown Yuyuan Road, mainly serves business clients from advertising, film, gaming, streaming sites and various creative firms. It features an 83-square-meter screen with Sony's Crystal LED technology, Epic engine for virtual scene rendering and GWANTSI's creative capabilities.



A consumer-oriented motion capture product, consisting of six button-sized sensors, will make its domestic debut at the Shanghai show. It helps normal consumers create digital avatars easily. It has been available in Japan for about 50,000 yen (US$361) and will soon go on sale in the domestic market, Shanghai Daily learned.



Sony is seeing growing demand for PlayStation consoles in China, with PS5 sales double that of PS4, according to Tatsuo Eguchi, chairman and president of Sony Interactive Entertainment (Shanghai) Co.



Sony also announced that three new Chinese enterprises will attend the China Hero Project, which supports domestic game firms to expand globally on its PlayStation platform. Through the project, Sony supports home-grown companies on management, capital, development tools and distribution so as to boost the Chinese game industry.

If you go:

Sony Expo 2023 "Wonderland Comic"



Date: May 25-28

Address: 68 Longhuadong Rd. 龙华东路68号

Ticket: Free but reservation required