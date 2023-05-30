﻿
Biz / Tech

Over 500 exhibitors sign up for ChinaJoy this year

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:02 UTC+8, 2023-05-30       0
ChinaJoy, Asia's largest game show, will be making a return to the city in July, with over 500 exhibitors signing up for the event.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:02 UTC+8, 2023-05-30       0
Over 500 exhibitors sign up for ChinaJoy this year
Ti Gong

Several AI and eSports activities will be held at ChinaJoy 2023 in Shanghai, the event's 20th anniversary.

ChinaJoy, Asia's largest game show, will return to Shanghai in July with over 500 exhibitors and diverse AI and eSports events.

The show will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year and aim to become a global eSports hub.

The China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference will take place from July 28 to 31 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area. It will be held offline this year after being forced online last year due to the pandemic.

Typically, ChinaJoy is a summer festival for gaming fans, with booths from game companies and hardware providers. They display the most recent developments in gaming, animation, fashion, smart devices and even cars.

Almost 500 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions have already confirmed their attendance at the event. According to the organizers, the total exhibition space will be 120,000 square meters.

The event has been a cultural brand of Shanghai for two decades and fits perfectly with the city's growth strategy to become a worldwide eSports powerhouse, according to Wang Yayuan, vice director of the Shanghai Publicity Department.
A weeklong eSports festival will be conducted during ChinaJoy in 2023, including events such as an eSports forum, eSports contests and the issuance of a professional report, Wang noted.
Shanghai's eSports sector income hit 28.9 billion yuan (US$4.18 billion) in 2022, with the city boasting the most eSports clubs and professionals in the country.
Generative artificial intelligence, which includes apps like ChatGPT and Midjourney, has reshaped the Chinese game industry. According to the organizers, related subjects will be thoroughly discussed and shared at ChinaJoy.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     