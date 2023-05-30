Over 500 exhibitors sign up for ChinaJoy this year

ChinaJoy, Asia's largest game show, will be making a return to the city in July, with over 500 exhibitors signing up for the event.

Ti Gong

ChinaJoy, Asia's largest game show, will return to Shanghai in July with over 500 exhibitors and diverse AI and eSports events.

The show will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year and aim to become a global eSports hub.

The China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference will take place from July 28 to 31 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area. It will be held offline this year after being forced online last year due to the pandemic.

Typically, ChinaJoy is a summer festival for gaming fans, with booths from game companies and hardware providers. They display the most recent developments in gaming, animation, fashion, smart devices and even cars.

Almost 500 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions have already confirmed their attendance at the event. According to the organizers, the total exhibition space will be 120,000 square meters.

The event has been a cultural brand of Shanghai for two decades and fits perfectly with the city's growth strategy to become a worldwide eSports powerhouse, according to Wang Yayuan, vice director of the Shanghai Publicity Department.

A weeklong eSports festival will be conducted during ChinaJoy in 2023, including events such as an eSports forum, eSports contests and the issuance of a professional report, Wang noted.

Shanghai's eSports sector income hit 28.9 billion yuan (US$4.18 billion) in 2022, with the city boasting the most eSports clubs and professionals in the country.

Generative artificial intelligence, which includes apps like ChatGPT and Midjourney, has reshaped the Chinese game industry. According to the organizers, related subjects will be thoroughly discussed and shared at ChinaJoy.

