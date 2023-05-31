Kingsoft upgrades its office software, integrating AI and enhanced security features

Kingsoft Office, a Chinese counterpart to Microsoft Office, offers a number of professional digital tools. Now their software has been upgraded, integrating new AI features.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

STAR-listed Kingsoft Office released its new digital office suite WPS 365 in Shanghai on Wednesday, with upgraded artificial intelligence and security features to



Kingsoft Office, a Chinese counterpart to Microsoft Office, provides digital tool software and offers Chinese companies professional options which meet Chinese regulatory requirements.

WPS 365, with its meeting software, syndication, management and security upgrades, targets clients in industries such as manufacturing, education, health care and education.

Shanghai is a market with great potential for the company. The city's strategy to develop digitalization and become a global digital hub, is also in line with the company's outlook.

Kingsoft Office products currently reach 589 million monthly active devices globally, and has dealt with 175.2 billion files stored or processed through its servers, according to Kingsoft Office.

The WPS AI, the company's consumer-oriented AI tool with ChatGPT-like interface, also made its public debut in Shanghai. It will soon start public tests in China.