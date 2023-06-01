﻿
Biz / Tech

Advanced HPC devices fuel scientific innovation in China

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:25 UTC+8, 2023-06-01       0
Chinese technology giant Lenovo has developed high-computing capacity devices for universities, including Nanjing University, and is currently the world's top HPC vendor.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:25 UTC+8, 2023-06-01       0
Advanced HPC devices fuel scientific innovation in China
Ti Gong

People visit the HPC center of Nanjing University, with devices offered by Lenovo.

China's capacity for high-performance computing, or HPC, widely adopted in universities and researchers to fuel scientific research and innovation, has already reached top-class level globally, industry officials told a forum.

HPC capabilities, powered by tech giants like Lenovo, represent a country's level of technology development.

At present, China has achieved high-level development in HPC, with the average capacity of China's Top 100 HPC 30 percent faster than the average level of the Top 500 globally.

China's HPC has reached first-class grade in the world, experts told an university HPC capacity forum in Nanjing, capital of neighboring Jiangsu Province.

In an increasingly fierce uphill race of exascale computing worldwide, more Chinese supercomputers are making the world's Top 500 list, analysts pointed out.

HPC has become an essential infrastructure for advanced research in basic science, especially in the fields of climate change, advanced energy, astrophysics, life science, materials science and other disciplines that require intensive computing and massive data processing. With the support of HPC, researchers can better utilize their ingenuity and achieve more innovative breakthroughs.

Lenovo, the world's top HPC vendor now, offers HPC capabilities for many universities and research organizations nationwide, supporting national ecosystem development with specific designs on storage, software and cooling systems.

Currently, its HPC devices are being used at Nanjing University. Meanwhile, its HPC devices have been installed at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, donated by alumnus Yang Yuanqing, chairman of Lenovo.

It fits well with Lenovo's strategy to develop with a "second growth line," which means developing non-PC (personal computer) businesses.

Amid a decline in PC market sales, Lenovo's non-PC business accounts for almost 40 percent of its total revenue, with HPC and storage and software being the fastest-growing sectors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Lenovo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     