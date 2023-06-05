YRD region declaration looks to boost data security, ethical AI

A Yangtze River Delta general artificial intelligence declaration is released to boost innovation, cooperation, data security and ethical AI development, experts say.

A Yangtze River Delta general artificial intelligence declaration is released to boost innovation, cooperation, data security and ethical AI development, Shanghai Daily learned on Monday.



The document, issued in Hefei, capital of neighboring Anhui Province, fits well with the Yangtze River Delta integration and joint development and the Digital China plan, both long-term national strategies.

"We should push domestic AI industry innovation, ensure data security, care for ethics and humanities with technology and prosperous industrial ecology," the declaration said.

It was released by a non-profit alliance consisting of more than 200 entrepreneurs in the Yangtze River Delta region, covering Shanghai, as well as Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces. The entrepreneurs come from the AI, medical, transportation, software and information service and smart retail, among other industries.

Ti Gong

"Artificial intelligence is definitely helping humans, not replacing us. Today we issued the declaration to emphasize industry chain security and ethical humanities in the booming AI wave," said Liu Qingfeng, rotating chairman of the entrepreneur organization. He is also chairman of Hefei-based iFlytek.

Shenzhen-listed iFlytek, which had a market value of 155.4 billion yuan (US$21.9 billion) as of Monday, is a flagship AI firm in China. It released a large AI model and has been chosen by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to draft national standards for the development of large AI models in China.

The integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, covering AI development and information infrastructure connection and sharing, is accelerating the expansion of the digital economy in the whole region, analysts said.