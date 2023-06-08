﻿
Biz / Tech

STAR Market a 'priority choice' for tech firms, says SSE chief

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:28 UTC+8, 2023-06-08       0
The STAR Market has become a "priority choice" to list shares for domestic firms boasting hardcore technologies, according to the chairman of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:28 UTC+8, 2023-06-08       0

The STAR Market has become a "priority choice" to list shares for domestic firms boasting hardcore technologies, the head of the Shanghai Stock Exchange told the ongoing 14th Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai on Thursday.

Shanghai will take more measures to boost the STAR Market and the city's innovation ecosystem, SSE Chairman Qiu Yong said during the forum's session on Improving the Financial Service System to Bolster Sci-tech Innovation. The two-day forum concludes on Friday.

By the end of May, a total of 528 enterprises had been listed on the innovation-oriented STAR Market, with more than 200 firms representing next-generation technology.

STAR-listed firms have so far raised 820 billion yuan (US$115.5 billion) in total through initial public offerings. The new board provides private equity and venture capital funds a new exit channel, making them invest more in tech startups, tallying about 600 billion yuan now, Qiu noted.

More than 170,000 researchers are currently working at STAR-listed firms. Around 80,000 of them enjoy equity incentives from over 320 firms. It is a good ecosystem to encourage scientists and engineers, he added.

Since its debut on July 22, 2019, the tech-heavy board has gradually grown into a testing ground for systematic breakthroughs in the capital market, with various innovations and upgrades of systems taken step by step, industry officials said.

In the future, the local exchange will play the role of a "gatekeeper" to attract more firms with hardcore innovations; improve fund-raising and merger and acquisition processes to support industrial structure upgrade and boost the whole industry chain development, Qiu said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Lujiazui
Shanghai Stock Exchange
SSE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     