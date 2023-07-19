China's computing power ranks global No. 2, with rapidly growing AI models

China's AI computing industry revenue was predicted to hit 4.4 trillion yuan by 2025, resulting in rapid growth and trillion-yuan-level opportunities.

China's total computing power now ranks the world's No.2 with an annual growth rate of about 30 percent. The country is growing its high-quality artificial intelligence (AI) computing power and algorithm development, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said in a broadcast conference on Wednesday.



Chinese firms have deepened their AI models in vertical industries such as literature, document processing, video creation, and tourism, which has helped the country to boost innovation and economy.



Currently, China's computing power ranks No. 2 globally with about 30 percent growth annually. AI computing power accounts for more than half of the new power as a major growth engine. The country has selected 77 data centers to meet national standards on green and smart computing, said Zhao Zhiguo, spokesperson of the ministry which is the industry regulator.



China's AI computing industry revenue was predicted to hit 4.4 trillion yuan (US$610 billion) by 2025, resulting in rapid growth and trillion-yuan-level opportunities, according to an industry report by KPMG and Lenovo, which was released at WAIC 2023 in Shanghai.

AI computing power had been adopted in scientific research such as bio-medicine and astronomy, and industrial applications including autonomous driving and video creation, Zhao told the conference.

The ministry issued policy documents to guide the "high-quality development" of AI computing infrastructure; increase the supply of high-performance intelligent computing; strengthen advanced storage products; and to integrate AI computing, storage and cloud networks, Zhao added.

In July, several AI large language models (LLMs) made their debut, targeting vertical industry applications.

China Literature, the biggest online reading platform in China, released the Miaobi AI model as the first LLM in the literature industry on Thursday.

Miaobi, which means "gifted pens" in the Chinese language, helps authors with data operation, technology support, and core services, from finding inspiration to designing fight details. It is the best AI model to "understand authors and literature" today, said Hou Xiaonan, chief executive and president of Shanghai-based China Literature.

Also on Tuesday, China's top tourism platform Trip.com released its own AI model in Shanghai.

In addition, WPS AI, developed by STAR-listed Kingsoft Office, officially debuted at the WAIC in Shanghai in July. It features one-click PPT generation and trip itineraries within seconds. As a counterpart of Microsoft Office in China, WPS serves 589 million monthly active devices globally.

Since the debut of the buzz-generating ChatGPT, AI computing is no longer a jargon word in the technology industry. Instead, it has integrated with vertical industries and boosts economic value, industry officials said.

Every dollar invested in computing power would lead to 3-4 times more GDP economic growth, according to a separate statement released by MIIT.