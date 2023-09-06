Google hails China's 'outstanding performance' in AI development

At the recent Google I/O Connect China 2023 expo, Google awarded the "outstanding performance" of Chinese developers, sharing new tech with global applications.

Chinese developers have "outstanding performance" with Google's artificial intelligence and cloud tools, who are unlocking growth opportunities in the overseas market, Google said in a developer conference on Wednesday in Shanghai.



Chinese developers have "outstanding performance" as 48 China-developed apps won Google Play's annual "Best Of" awards across 23 different countries and regions, Stanley Chen, Google China president, said during the opening session of the Google I/O Connect China 2023 in Shanghai.



Chinese developers continue to win the favor of global users in the production of cross-platform games, while Chinese brands use AI-powered Google channels to explore opportunities overseas and unlock new growth, Chen said.



Though most of Google's services are not available to the public in the Chinese mainland, they play an important role among developers and in the ecosystem. They include Android, used by millions of smartphone users, AI tools as driving forces behind developers and startups, and marketing and advertising channels for firms to expand in overseas markets.



Ti Gong

One spotlight in the conference is Google's Gameface tech, which allows people to control games by AI-powered face expression recognition, without hands. It has partnered with NetEase to showcase Gameface in two games Knives Out and Uno.



Google also announced a new round of Chinese firms chosen by Google for Startup program, which offers mentors, technology, and overseas marketing support and resources. The chosen Chinese startups include an AI-generation image tool, a smart hardware device to improve sleep, and a smart pet litter cleaner vendor.

Google also announced partnership programs on culture and art in Shanghai.



In collaboration with Lanzhou University, Google used machine learning to combine traditional Dunhuang mural patterns with modern graphics. These are based on over 50,000 Dunhuang murals and open source technologies including TensorFlow. It helps artists and designers create amazing ''murals'' that capture the beauty of Dunhuang, using technology to "bring history and ancient art to life."