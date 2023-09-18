﻿
Biz / Tech

China International Industry Fair to open in Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:10 UTC+8, 2023-09-18       0
The China International Industry Fair will open its doors on Tuesday, featuring over 2,800 exhibitors form over 30 countries, each showcasing the latest in cutting-edge innovation.
Robots are used to improve car design and production processes.

The China International Industry Fair 2023, a top-level global industrial fair, will open on Tuesday in Shanghai, showcasing the latest industrial innovation and products.

Robots able to make coffee or assemble cars, super-thin stainless steel wires, industrial drones and new materials powered by bio-synthetic technology are expected to shine at the show, Shanghai Daily learned through a media tour on Monday.

Robots will make coffee for visitors at the JAKA booth.

Most exhibitors are actively preparing for the show, setting up their booths, testing machines and networks, and optimizing demonstration effects.

The industrial event, known as the CIIF, will take place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Qingpu District from September 19 to 23, with an exhibition space of over 300,000 square meters. More than 2,800 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions will participate in this year's fair.

Super-thin stainless steel is shown in the booth of Liuzhou Iron & Steel.

It's a real global industrial festival, "bigger than Hannover Mess" both in terms of exhibition size and exhibitor numbers. It has established a platform for high-quality industrial development in Shanghai and nationwide, with trends covering internationalization, digital transformation and low carbon development, officials and organizers said.

Meanwhile, the offline event shows China's market opening-up policy and improves market confidence for industrial supply chain stability, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

People are testing demos for autonomous driving.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
