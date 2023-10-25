Lenovo announces upgraded 'pocket-to-cloud' AI strategy

Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing announced an upgraded "AI for All' strategy and a detailed plan for its US$1-billion investment in artificial intelligence innovation.

Lenovo Group, China's top computer maker, said on Wednesday that it will deepen an AI-oriented transformation strategy, covering AI-ready devices, cloud and enterprise services, while sealing a slew of cooperation deals with global giants, including Microsoft and NVIDIA.



During the annually-held Lenovo Tech World, Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing announced an upgraded "AI for All' strategy and a detailed plan for its US$1-billion investment in artificial intelligence innovation.

"In delivering AI for all, individuals and enterprises will go through Lenovo's pocket-to-cloud computing capabilities, with personalized, tailored knowledge about the individuals and enterprises while protecting privacy and data security," Yang said at the company's annual global innovation event being held this year in Austin, Texas.

The highlights of the conference included releases like Lenovo's first AI PC and a hybrid tech called AI Twin, as well as a bunch of partnerships with key leaders in the AI era.

Ti Gong

The Lenovo conference was joined by partners and tech giants, including NVIDIA Founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang, and AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su. Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and leaders from Qualcomm and Intel joined the conference online.

Lenovo and NVIDIA announced an expansion of their partnership with new, hybrid and collaboration systems, "bringing the power of generative AI to every enterprise," both sides said.

By 2025, the revenue of China's AI computing core industry will hit 4.4 trillion yuan (US$601.5 billion), with related industries gaining up to 24 trillion yuan. It's a rising "super track" with the fastest growing and trillion-yuan-level market value, according to an AI report released by KPMG and Lenovo in July.

Generative AI computing demand is sizzling, fueled by popular applications like ChatGPT. All tech giants are making efforts to monetize and gain from the wave.

Researcher Gartner predicts that by 2026 over 80 percent of enterprises will have used generative AI APIs (application programming interfaces) and models or deployed generative AI-enabled applications in production environments, up from less than 5 percent in early 2023.

In China, AI will break industry barriers, establish new ecosystems and boost efficiency in manufacturing, finance, information and communication technologies, automobile and e-commerce, experts said.