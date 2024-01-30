AI model boasting GPT-4-like capabilities makes debut

Chinese tech giant iFlytek unveiled an upgraded artificial intelligence model on Tuesday with abilities that are almost the same as OpenAI's top global AI model GPT-4.

The debut of the Xinghuo 3.5 AI model makes sense since it features Chinese AI computing capability suppliers and partners, which helps the domestic industry bust the technology sanctions imposed by the United States, according to Liu Qingfeng, chairman of the Shenzhen-listed iFlytek.

The new Xinghuo 3.5 AI model boasts language and math capabilities surpassing that of GPT-4, while its multi-mode and coding capabilities are over 90 percent of the GPT-4 level.



Ti Gong

OpenAI's GPT-4, now available to paid ChatGPT subscribers, is regarded as a top AI model worldwide.



A batch of China-developed generative AI models, including iFlytek's Xinghuo, are open to the public and have received a warm market response.

Besides its capabilities, iFlytek's model is developed with Chinese technology suppliers, including Huawei. It supports sustainable development of AI in China without "external influences and challenges", Liu told a conference broadcast online on Tuesday afternoon.

According to US measures, Chinese firms are forbidden or strictly restricted from accessing NVIDIA's advanced GPUs, a key component to train and develop AI models.

Currently, iFlytek's AI model is used by 350,000 developers, 220,000 of them enterprises. It means that AI has boosted work efficiency and digital transformation, is not only "for fun". The upgraded Xinghuo 3.5 will continue serving developers with improved capabilities, Liu added.

As a tech giant on voice recognition, education and translation, iFlytek has integrated AI into smart devices, covering a smart blackboard for schools, intelligent translators capable of recognizing languages and translating them aromatically, and office tablet devices, giving direct access to AI for consumers covering workplace, marketing, traveling, life and customer service.

One spotlight is a 5G voice-to-text service released by iFlytek and China Mobile on Tuesday. This can automatically transform calls into text scripts and mark key information like appointment time and location.

Shares of iFlytek rallied on Tuesday, closing 1.81 percent higher at 41.14 yuan (US$5.79), compared with a 2.4 percent fall in the Shenzhen Component Index. Its market value reached 95.3 billion yuan.