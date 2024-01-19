Biz / Tech

Consumption upgrade wave comes for family users

  21:29 UTC+8, 2024-01-19       0
Devices and services are designed to allow people do haircare, cook and even enjoy hotpot at home.
Ti Gong

A Dyson staff introduces new haircare device in Shanghai. It delivers ease-of-use, saves time and maintains hair strength and achieves an everyday natural straight style.

Chinese consumers are willing to spend more for haircare, cooking and even hotpot at home, which brings a new wave consumption upgrades for devices and services, Shanghai Daily learned.

Dyson released new Airstrait straightener, which offers a new way to stretch and straighten multiple hair types from wet, with no hot plates or heat damage. It focuses airflow dries and straightens simultaneously from wet, allowing users to achieve a natural straight style fast, easily and at home.

It greatly saves time and cost as the process often took several hours in hair salons previously, said several ladies, who tried Dyson Airstrait straightener in a pop-up store in Shanghai's Nanjing Road West.

It "delivers ease-of-use, saves time and maintains hair strength and achieves an everyday natural straight style", said James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer of Dyson.

V-ZUG, a century-old luxury home appliance brand from Switzerland, is expanding footprint in Shanghai and China. Between 2019 and 2023, V-ZUG joined hands in 72 real estate projects in 11 cities, many of them are first-tier cities including Shanghai. It opens and upgrades outlets in stores, including a latest one in Cimen in Xuhui District.

Ti Gong

A user shows a winter jacket washed by V-Zug's machine, featuring textile-care technologies.

V-ZUG ADORA washing machine features special textiles care while its cooking devices can make traditional Chinese receipts. The brand aims to bring Chinese families "joy, convenience, gourmet and a new social life".

Guoquan Food now offers food ingredients for hotpot and barbecue at home. It now opens outlets in over 100 cities nationwide and builds logistic centers in major cities including Shanghai.

In Shanghai, Guoquan Food recently announced cooperation with three professional inspection and certification companies, CTI, SGS and CCIC, to ensure its food safety.

Cooperation with domestic and global certification organizations can promote the enhancement of product quality control capabilities, from the source to the store, to ensure product quality, Lou Na, Guoquan food's executive director, said in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Guoquan Food handed with certification companies to improve food standard and ensure safety. It now offers food ingredients for hotpot and barbecue at home.

Source: SHINE
