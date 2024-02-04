Scientists give insights into AI and deep-learning machines

Management of technology may have become more important than the technology itself, and serious consideration is needed as to where the sector is going.

Management of technology may have become more important than the technology itself, and serious consideration is needed as to where the sector is going, participants have said at a recent forum at Fudan University.

"Technology like artificial intelligence is expected to be applied soon on a large scale, and it will become a new and major driver of China's industrial upgrade," said Lu Xiongwen, dean of the School of Management at Fudan.

"Only with good management can new technologies be well commercialized, and influence the world in a good way," Lu said at the New Year forum organized by the school to look into the prospects of 2024.

At the start of the new year, artificial intelligence has again caught the headlines with celebrities like Taylor Swift falling victim to high tech, a reminder of a year ago when the world was ignited by the inception of ChatGPT.

So how will technologies like artificial intelligence and deep-learning machines fare in 2024?

In the eyes of Kenneth Stanley and Joel Lehman, two scientists of ChatGPT and former employees of Open AI, this year will be a decisive one for the growth of the sector.

Here is a short video of an interview done by Professor Dou Yifan with the two scientists.