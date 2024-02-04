﻿
Biz / Tech

Scientists give insights into AI and deep-learning machines

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  23:04 UTC+8, 2024-02-04       0
Management of technology may have become more important than the technology itself, and serious consideration is needed as to where the sector is going.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  23:04 UTC+8, 2024-02-04       0

Management of technology may have become more important than the technology itself, and serious consideration is needed as to where the sector is going, participants have said at a recent forum at Fudan University.

"Technology like artificial intelligence is expected to be applied soon on a large scale, and it will become a new and major driver of China's industrial upgrade," said Lu Xiongwen, dean of the School of Management at Fudan.

"Only with good management can new technologies be well commercialized, and influence the world in a good way," Lu said at the New Year forum organized by the school to look into the prospects of 2024.

Scientists give insights into AI and deep-learning machines

Lu Xiongwen, dean of the School of Management at Fudan University

At the start of the new year, artificial intelligence has again caught the headlines with celebrities like Taylor Swift falling victim to high tech, a reminder of a year ago when the world was ignited by the inception of ChatGPT.

So how will technologies like artificial intelligence and deep-learning machines fare in 2024?

In the eyes of Kenneth Stanley and Joel Lehman, two scientists of ChatGPT and former employees of Open AI, this year will be a decisive one for the growth of the sector.

Here is a short video of an interview done by Professor Dou Yifan with the two scientists.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fudan University
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     