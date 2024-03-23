City boosts ecosystems for AI developers

Several Shanghai-developed AI models, intelligent hardware, an open-source foundation and an AI industry alliance have debuted at the Global Developer Conference.

Some of the new large language models (LLMs) feature capabilities "comparable to OpenAI's GPT 4" (used in ChatGPT), in vertical industries.



Some of the new large language models (LLMs) feature capabilities "comparable to OpenAI's GPT 4" (used in ChatGPT), in vertical industries.

SenseTime released an intelligent all-in-one machine for the finance industry, based on its LLM model SenseNova. It supports accurate search and question and answer of huge-volume documents, covering both online search results and private domain documents for privacy and regulation compliance.

Xu Li, SenseTime's chief executive, said AI is a key factor of "new quality productive forces," the growth engine to boost China's economy development and digital transformation.

Another new AI model is Finstep, which focuses on financial information and analysis, and is backed by the Shanghai United Media Group, Shanghai Daily's parent company.

The group of debuts and releases, also covering the community, talented personnel and policy for AI development, represent Shanghai's decision to boost AI or artificial intelligence ecosystems and develop the AI industry, one of three "pioneering industries" in the city's long-term blue print.

Shanghai will strengthen core (AI) technology breakthroughs; promote AI chip research and application adaptation; boost open source and openness; promote AI models for finance, manufacturing, health care, education and other vertical areas to "accelerate cultivation of AI innovation and ecological development," Chen Jie, vice mayor of Shanghai, told the opening ceremony of GDC held in West Bund, Xuhui District.

In total, 24 made-in-Shanghai large language models have registered to national regulators, a necessary step for commercialization for the public in China, said Chen.

Openatom Foundation, an open-source AI foundation, also announced it will open a center in Shanghai.



An LLM alliance for application ecosystem, with initial members including Alibaba, SenseTime, Minimax, Tencent and China Mobile, was also founded at the GDC on Saturday.



The GDC has a total space 85,000 square meters at West Bund in Xuhui District, with forums and an exhibition. GDC will run Saturday and Sunday.

Robots, AR Glasses and AI LLM applications are on display. Several dozen firms, including Tesla, are recruiting talented personnel at the event, Shanghai Daily has found.

A professional robot forum will be held on Sunday. More humanoids with advanced AI capabilities will debut in Shanghai this year, Chen said.