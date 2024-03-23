Biz / Tech

Chinese commerce minister meets Apple CEO Tim Cook

Xinhua
  20:12 UTC+8, 2024-03-23       0
Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday.
Xinhua
  20:12 UTC+8, 2024-03-23       0

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday.

The China-US economic and trade cooperation is a stabilizing force for the bilateral relations, Wang said, adding that China is willing to work with the United States to create a fair, stable and predictable environment for cooperation between enterprises of the two countries.

During the meeting, the two exchanged views on topics such as Apple's development in China and China-US economic and trade relations.

The Chinese economy has strong resilience, and its long-term sound fundamentals have not changed, Wang said, adding that the country has a huge market scale, a complete industrial system, high-quality human resources, and a stable and open business environment.

China is accelerating the development of innovation-led new quality productive forces and has broad prospects in high-tech fields such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing, which means great opportunities for enterprises from all over the world including Apple, according to the commerce minister.

China welcomes Apple to continue to develop its business in China and achieve common development, Wang said.

Cook said that China is an important market and a key supply chain partner for Apple due to its rich talent resources and strong innovation vitality.

Apple remains committed to long-term development in China and will continue to increase investment in the supply chain, research and development, as well as sales in the country, Cook added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Apple
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     