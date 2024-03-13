Biz / Tech

Shanghai-developed AI scanning tool creating a greener planet

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:24 UTC+8, 2024-03-13       0
CamScanner, an AI scanning app developed by Shanghai-based Intsig, said to have helped save carbon emissions of 120,000 tons last year, the equivalent of planting 7 million trees.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:24 UTC+8, 2024-03-13       0

A Shanghai-developed AI scanning app has contributed to a greener environment in real sense.

By reducing paper waste through scanning instead of printing documents, CamScanner helped save carbon emissions of 120,000 tons in 2023, the equivalent of planting 7 million trees.

They can "participate in the process of energy saving and emissions reduction with just the touch of a finger," developer Intsig said on Tuesday, World Arbor Day.

CamScanner was used more than one billion times in China last year, saving 120,000 tons in emissions, Shanghai-based Intsig said, boosting the idea that artificial intelligence creates a greener planet.

CamScanner is published in 105 countries and regions, with many millions of users around the world.

The artificial intelligence, or AI, behind the app is optical character recognition (OCR), which allows users to convert images to text files and share and manage them online, with support in multiple languages.

With a recent update, CamScanner has become smarter to recognize content even in a dark environment or on wrinkled and fuzzy paper. It improves scanning efficiency and avoids unnecessary printing, said Intsig.

Currently, Intsig is applying to list on the Shanghai STAR Market, an innovation-oriented board.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     