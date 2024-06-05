﻿
Biz / Tech

Shanghai gears up for WAIC 2024 with 1,600 AI jobs on offer

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:37 UTC+8, 2024-06-05       0
The 30-day countdown for the conference has begun with the city targeting domestic and international talent, a reflection of its rapid transformation into a global AI powerhouse.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:37 UTC+8, 2024-06-05       0

Shanghai is gearing up to attract top talent in the artificial intelligence field by offering around 1,600 AI jobs across various platforms during the 30-day countdown to the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2024.

The positions, targeted at both domestic and international talent, will be published on the official WAIC platforms and the Shanghai Foreign Service Holding Group (FSG), 51job and Liepin websites. The postings are a reflection of Shanghai's rapid transformation into a global AI powerhouse, attracting startups and established organizations alike.

Shanghai gears up for WAIC 2024 with 1,600 AI jobs on offer
SHINE

Professors, business executives, startup representatives and students gather in Shanghai to talk about AI talent trends and skills.

"Recruiting talent now occupies a significant portion of my workweek, as almost a whole day for each week," said Jia Zhengmeng, chief technology officer at the Huawei Shanghai Ascend Innovation Center. He emphasized the critical role talent plays in fostering a robust AI ecosystem within China.

Shanghai's thriving AI ecosystem is fueled by several key factors. The city offers abundant AI computing power, a supportive business environment, and a vast array of potential applications across various sectors such as e-commerce, media, gaming and health care. This fertile ground makes Shanghai a highly attractive destination for AI professionals.

According to Shanghai's development blueprint, AI, biomedicine and chip development are the three pioneering fields driving the city's innovation and digital transformation. The upcoming WAIC 2024 and its associated job opportunities serve as a testament to Shanghai's commitment to becoming a leader in the global AI landscape.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     