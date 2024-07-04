WAIC 2024 exhibition opens the door to an AI future

From AI-revived Dunhuang manuscripts to China's Copilot intelligent tool, robots waving with dexterous fingers to smart glasses granting access to the Metaverse, WAIC 2024 offers a glimpse into an AI-powered future.

AI breathes new life into ancient treasures

There is a high-definition "Dunhuang manuscript" that uses generative AI technology to digitally repair and "revive" the scroll. Visitors can scan sample scrolls to witness how AI can preserve ancient manuscripts, with problems like fading color, blurred letters and missing sections.

It could make ancient China "complete and visible" again, according to Shanghai AI firm Intsig, which worked with South China University of Technology on the project.



Dunhuang scriptures, dating from the 4th to the 11th centuries, are regarded as "Encyclopedia of China's Middle Ages," covering social, economic, cultural, artistic, religious, medicinal and Silk Road cultural exchange information.

Intsig's AI technologies are used to improve Chinese-language database quality, and better generative AI results.

Intsig also showcases its new AI Accelerator at WAIC. It takes just 1.5 seconds to analyze a 100-page text, tables, images and other unstructured data, disassembling them into formats readable by AI.