﻿
Biz / Tech

WAIC 2024 exhibition opens the door to an AI future

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:52 UTC+8, 2024-07-04       0
Restoring manuscripts by using artificial intelligence and robots with dexterous fingers are among the many technologies on display in Shanghai at China's largest AI conference.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:52 UTC+8, 2024-07-04       0

Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Zhu Shenshen.

From AI-revived Dunhuang manuscripts to China's Copilot intelligent tool, robots waving with dexterous fingers to smart glasses granting access to the Metaverse, WAIC 2024 offers a glimpse into an AI-powered future.

WAIC 2024 exhibition opens the door to an AI future
Dong Jun / SHINE

A high-definition "Dunhuang manuscript" attracts WAIC visitors.

AI breathes new life into ancient treasures

There is a high-definition "Dunhuang manuscript" that uses generative AI technology to digitally repair and "revive" the scroll. Visitors can scan sample scrolls to witness how AI can preserve ancient manuscripts, with problems like fading color, blurred letters and missing sections.

It could make ancient China "complete and visible" again, according to Shanghai AI firm Intsig, which worked with South China University of Technology on the project.

Dunhuang scriptures, dating from the 4th to the 11th centuries, are regarded as "Encyclopedia of China's Middle Ages," covering social, economic, cultural, artistic, religious, medicinal and Silk Road cultural exchange information.

Intsig's AI technologies are used to improve Chinese-language database quality, and better generative AI results.

Intsig also showcases its new AI Accelerator at WAIC. It takes just 1.5 seconds to analyze a 100-page text, tables, images and other unstructured data, disassembling them into formats readable by AI.

WAIC 2024 exhibition opens the door to an AI future
Dong Jun / SHINE

Visitors testing upgraded WPS AI features at WAIC 2024.

WPS AI: Powerful features at an affordable price

WPS AI, developed by STAR-listed Kingsoft Office, show upgraded AI features at WAIC 2024.

During on-site demos, WPS AI's 20-plus AI features including Copilot are shown. They include one-click PPT generation, charter analysis and visualization, and essay writing optimization with automatic generated content.

Microsoft also has a Copilot service, built on a large language model from OpenAI, ChatGPT's developer. Compared with Microsoft Copilot costing US$25 a month, WPS AI costs around 20 yuan (US$2.74).

As a counterpart of Microsoft's Office in China, WPS now serves 602 million monthly active devices globally. Through integration with more than 100 domestic AI models like MiniMax and Zhipu AI, WPS AI will better deal with Chinese-language AI works in offices, said Kingsoft Office.

WAIC 2024 exhibition opens the door to an AI future
Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai-based OYMotion showcase its ROHAND robotic hands in the booth.

Robotics for everyday life and beyond

Shanghai-based OYMotion is showcasing its ROHAND robotic hands in its booth, which consists of palm, wrist, five fingers, motor, and transmission parts. The five fingers can move individually and can make different movements under external commands.

The bionic hand has a wide range of applications, covering humanoid robots, general automated production lines and prosthetic devices for the disabled. They can help disabled people regain the ability to take care of themselves.

Wearable brain interface devices are also shown by OYMotion, in clinical diagnostics, neurorehabilitation, psychological assessment, and brain interface sectors.

WAIC 2024 exhibition opens the door to an AI future
Dong Jun / SHINE

German-based Schneider shows its EcoStruxure AI engine, which won a top-level Suoer AI Leader Award.

With an area exceeding 52,000 square meters, the WAIC's exhibition focuses on AI large models, computing power, robotics, and autonomous driving. Over 500 companies are attending the show, including Tesla bringing its Optimus Gen 2, as well as Dell and Schneider as first-time exhibitors.

German-based Schneider shows its EcoStruxure AI engine, which got the top-level Super AI Leader Award. It offers data management, model development, model operation and AI application features.

The WAIC exhibition ends on Sunday.

WAIC 2024 exhibition opens the door to an AI future
Dong Jun / SHINE

A visitor takes a picture of Tesla's Optimus Gen 2 robot.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Tesla
Microsoft
Kingsoft
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     