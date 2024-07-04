WAIC 2024 exhibition opens the door to an AI future
From AI-revived Dunhuang manuscripts to China's Copilot intelligent tool, robots waving with dexterous fingers to smart glasses granting access to the Metaverse, WAIC 2024 offers a glimpse into an AI-powered future.
AI breathes new life into ancient treasures
There is a high-definition "Dunhuang manuscript" that uses generative AI technology to digitally repair and "revive" the scroll. Visitors can scan sample scrolls to witness how AI can preserve ancient manuscripts, with problems like fading color, blurred letters and missing sections.
It could make ancient China "complete and visible" again, according to Shanghai AI firm Intsig, which worked with South China University of Technology on the project.
Dunhuang scriptures, dating from the 4th to the 11th centuries, are regarded as "Encyclopedia of China's Middle Ages," covering social, economic, cultural, artistic, religious, medicinal and Silk Road cultural exchange information.
Intsig's AI technologies are used to improve Chinese-language database quality, and better generative AI results.
Intsig also showcases its new AI Accelerator at WAIC. It takes just 1.5 seconds to analyze a 100-page text, tables, images and other unstructured data, disassembling them into formats readable by AI.
WPS AI: Powerful features at an affordable price
WPS AI, developed by STAR-listed Kingsoft Office, show upgraded AI features at WAIC 2024.
During on-site demos, WPS AI's 20-plus AI features including Copilot are shown. They include one-click PPT generation, charter analysis and visualization, and essay writing optimization with automatic generated content.
Microsoft also has a Copilot service, built on a large language model from OpenAI, ChatGPT's developer. Compared with Microsoft Copilot costing US$25 a month, WPS AI costs around 20 yuan (US$2.74).
As a counterpart of Microsoft's Office in China, WPS now serves 602 million monthly active devices globally. Through integration with more than 100 domestic AI models like MiniMax and Zhipu AI, WPS AI will better deal with Chinese-language AI works in offices, said Kingsoft Office.
Robotics for everyday life and beyond
Shanghai-based OYMotion is showcasing its ROHAND robotic hands in its booth, which consists of palm, wrist, five fingers, motor, and transmission parts. The five fingers can move individually and can make different movements under external commands.
The bionic hand has a wide range of applications, covering humanoid robots, general automated production lines and prosthetic devices for the disabled. They can help disabled people regain the ability to take care of themselves.
Wearable brain interface devices are also shown by OYMotion, in clinical diagnostics, neurorehabilitation, psychological assessment, and brain interface sectors.
With an area exceeding 52,000 square meters, the WAIC's exhibition focuses on AI large models, computing power, robotics, and autonomous driving. Over 500 companies are attending the show, including Tesla bringing its Optimus Gen 2, as well as Dell and Schneider as first-time exhibitors.
German-based Schneider shows its EcoStruxure AI engine, which got the top-level Super AI Leader Award. It offers data management, model development, model operation and AI application features.
The WAIC exhibition ends on Sunday.