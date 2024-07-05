WAIC 2024 visitors embrace spatial computing with new AR devices

The exhibits at WAIC 2024 showcase a captivating blend of Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence.

Despite scorching temperatures and long queues, enthusiastic visitors flocked to the WAIC 2024 exhibition halls, eager to experience the latest advancements in spatial computing. Many donned recently released devices such as Apple Vision Pro and XReal glasses with Beam Pro, ready to embark on virtual journeys within these immersive worlds.

The exhibits showcased a captivating blend of Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence. Visitors donned AR glasses to embark on virtual museum tours, experience an immersive Euro 2024 match, participate in interactive games, or simply watch a film. The immersive experience highlighted the seamless integration of AR and AI, pushing the boundaries of smart device innovation.

Dong Jun / SHINE

"AR is the perfect platform for AI, and AI is the key to enhancing AR interaction," said Xu Chi, cheif executive of XReal. Xu assisted visitors in testing XReal's AR glasses at WAIC 2024. XReal boasted the largest exhibition space among all AR/VR brands at WAIC 2024, in their second year of participation. They showcased some new products in China, including the Air 2 Ultra and Beam Pro. Launched just a month ago, the Beam Pro acts as a phone-like device with a touchscreen, app store, and dual-camera design. It allows users to capture spatial computing photos and videos directly and view 3D content through XReal's glasses.

Dong Jun / SHINE