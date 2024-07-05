Biz / Tech

Solutions for elderly care on show at WAIC 2024

Chinese tech startup specializing in rehabilitation robotics and artificial intelligence displays a humanoid robot at the event with multiple functions to benefit older patients.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A lower limb rehabilitation robot on display.

Cutting-edge technologies, products, and solutions for elderly care are showcased at WAIC 2024, delivering a strong boost to the booming "silver economy."

Fourier Intelligence, a Chinese tech startup specializing in rehabilitation robotics and artificial intelligence, brought a humanoid robot to the event.

With highly biomimetic torso configuration and anthropomorphic motion control, the humanoid robot has several motor functions such as fast walking, agile obstacle avoidance, steady uphill and downhill and anti-impact interference, and allows the implementation and testing of various AI models and algorithms.

Another lower limb rehabilitation robot applying integrated ergonomic design can achieve walking and balance training functions, as well as multiple mode evaluations. The training mode can satisfy the demand of people at different rehabilitation stages, improving their cardiopulmonary function and preventing muscle atrophy at the same time.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An AI physiotherapy robot in action.

Realman Robotics is showcasing its AI physiotherapy robot with the design combining TCM treatment therapy. With the application of AI recognition, rote learning, vision positioning, and motion control technologies, it merges menstrual blood manipulation treatment with AI and provides massage services on meridian acupoints with a mechanical arm.

The Yangtze River Delta Hi-Tech Park based in Qingpu District brings about 10 high-tech enterprises in the park to the event, showcasing their latest research results and cutting-edge technologies in AI such as immersive VR interactive and smart cockpit management platforms with the aim to create a highland of AI industry in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

At the display area, people are able to experience the smart cockpit management system applying real-time positioning and digital twin technologies to achieve intelligent security and refined management of energy consumption, creating a low-carbon and digital smart industrial community.

Ti Gong

Visitors learn about the development of Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

Ti Gong

Yangtze River Delta Hi-Tech Park.

Meanwhile, a roundtable forum on topics such as mathematical foundations of machine learning and artificial intelligence and algorithmic research in AI was held during WAIC 2024, gathering top scholars, industry elites, world's leading mathematicians and policymakers to discuss the latest research results and development trends in the fields of mathematics and artificial intelligence.

Topics spanned from how mathematics can help build a better foundation for algorithms in AI, especially for deep neural networks and transformers, to what are the good concepts or mathematical models for artificial general intelligence (AGI) and what is the limit of intelligence.

More specifically, the role of mathematicians and AI in health care and the medical field was also discussed.

Mathematicians are playing an important role in the medical field via the application of artificial intelligence, said Abdon Atangan from South Africa, a member of the World Academy of Sciences, during the forum.

For a certain disease, several million models can be established with tests conducted, and AI assists in using efficient mathematical models based on statistics to make prediction and analyze these data, he said.

Thus people can train AI and make predictions based on models, he added.

Ti Gong

Exchange and cooperation during at forum at WAIC 2024.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
