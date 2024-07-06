Devices to reshape the future on show at WAIC 2024
The World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance (WAIC) 2024 is open through Sunday, showcasing a vast array of innovative technologies poised to revolutionize industries. While robots and AI models dominate the exhibition halls, a few gadgets stand out for their transformative potential.
Well-Bot: Smart Logistics Automation
Making its debut at WAIC 2024 is Well-Bot, a smart logistics robot developed by Shanghai-based Westwell. Designed to automate warehouse and factory operations, Well-Bot tackles cargo handling with precision and flexibility.
Advanced sensor technology allows it to adapt to various loading platforms, efficiently manage cargo within containers, and navigate autonomously. Westwell's own large language model (LLM) empowers Well-Bot with the ability to automatically identify cargo and perform tasks like unpacking and stacking.
Moore Threads' KUAE: Empowering AI Data Centers
Moore Threads is showcasing its KUAE, a full-stack AI data center solution build based on the company's MTT S4000 GPU and related processors. This integrated solution enables the efficient deployment of large-scale AI computing power with up to 10,000 GPUs, a debut in WAIC 2024.
Moore Threads' S4000 GPU boasts performance roughly 60 percent on par with NVIDIA's A100, a model currently unavailable domestically due to geopolitical reasons. This positions KUAE as a vital tool for China to establish independent AI data centers, fostering AI application development and digital transformation.
Jams Zhang, Moore Threads founder and chief executive, emphasized at WAIC 2024 that KUAE is a key component of the company's AI strategy, offering surging computing power for various industries' digital transformation needs.
Vertaxi's M1: an Air Taxi with AI
Vertaxi takes center stage with a model of M1, an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle designed to carry five passengers and travel up to 250 kilometers. Following its first test flight in October, the M1 is expected to receive its standard airworthiness certificate by 2026.
However, implementing large-scale air taxi operations necessitates high-density, real-time data processing during flight, a feat made possible by AI only. By analyzing vast amounts of flight data, AI can provide decision support for air service providers, allowing them to optimize operational strategies, said Xie Ling, Vertaxi's CEO.
Xie further emphasizes the potential for AI to revolutionize low-altitude economy business models, such as AI-powered insurance pricing and on-demand aviation services. Xie went on to describe air taxis as "robots in the air," functioning as information acquisition and task execution terminals heavily reliant on AI.
WAIC 2024 serves as a testament to the transformative power of AI.
From automating logistics to enabling future transportation solutions and fostering data-driven innovation, AI promises to reshape the world as we know it.
The exhibition of WAIC 2024 is held between Thursday and Sunday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center.