Devices to reshape the future on show at WAIC 2024

The World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance (WAIC) 2024 is open through Sunday, showcasing a vast array of innovative technologies poised to revolutionize industries. While robots and AI models dominate the exhibition halls, a few gadgets stand out for their transformative potential.



Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Well-Bot: Smart Logistics Automation Making its debut at WAIC 2024 is Well-Bot, a smart logistics robot developed by Shanghai-based Westwell. Designed to automate warehouse and factory operations, Well-Bot tackles cargo handling with precision and flexibility.

Advanced sensor technology allows it to adapt to various loading platforms, efficiently manage cargo within containers, and navigate autonomously. Westwell's own large language model (LLM) empowers Well-Bot with the ability to automatically identify cargo and perform tasks like unpacking and stacking.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Moore Threads' KUAE: Empowering AI Data Centers Moore Threads is showcasing its KUAE, a full-stack AI data center solution build based on the company's MTT S4000 GPU and related processors. This integrated solution enables the efficient deployment of large-scale AI computing power with up to 10,000 GPUs, a debut in WAIC 2024.

Moore Threads' S4000 GPU boasts performance roughly 60 percent on par with NVIDIA's A100, a model currently unavailable domestically due to geopolitical reasons. This positions KUAE as a vital tool for China to establish independent AI data centers, fostering AI application development and digital transformation. Jams Zhang, Moore Threads founder and chief executive, emphasized at WAIC 2024 that KUAE is a key component of the company's AI strategy, offering surging computing power for various industries' digital transformation needs.

Ti Gong