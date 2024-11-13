AI unicorn Moore Threads plans IPO amid US sanctions

Moore Threads, a Chinese AI unicorn firm, has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the domestic market.

Founded by a former leader of NVIDIA China, Moore Threads' listing will bolster its capital and enhance its competitiveness in the GPU and AI chip market, Shanghai Daily learned on Wednesday.



A unicorn firm is a private firm, usually a technology startup, valued more than US$1 billion.

The move aligns with China's broader strategy to strengthen its domestic chip and AI infrastructure, particularly in the face of US technology sanctions. China is enhancing domestic production of advanced chips following US restrictions on NVIDIA advanced GPUs for AI training.

A Moore Threads pre-listing register file on a China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) website on Wednesday marked the official start of IPO process.

The Nasdaq-like Shanghai STAR Market is the firm's priority choice of IPO. It's a relatively board founded to boost innovation and core-technology development.

Moore Threads was founded by Jams Zhang, a former leader of NVIDIA China and a veteran executive in the GPU and chip industry.