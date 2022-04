Lockdown or not in Jing'an, Huangpu, Putuo, Jinshan, Chongming

Below are the first batch of areas under 3-level control in 5 districts. You can open this page in browser and search for keywords regarding your address.

Below are the first batch of areas under 3-level control in 5 districts. You can open this page in browser and search for keywords regarding your address. The classification of the areas will be changed depending on the results of the fresh COVID-19 test results.

Jinshan District

Fengjing Town



Locked down:

No.83 Heyan Street

Residential area at the construction site of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau

Furong Health Monitoring Site

Controlled:



Group 1, Maoqiao Village

Precautionary:



The rest area of the town

Zhangyan Town

Locked down:

Group 12, Jiannong Village

Controlled:



Group 12, Qinyang Village

Group 1-11, Group 13-17, Jiannong Village

Lane 173 Xinhua Road M.

Precautionary:



The rest area of the town

Langxia Town:

Locked down:

No.2105-10,Zhonglian Village

Controlled: None

Precautionary:

The rest area of the town

Luxiang Town:

Locked down:

Guanghui Group 10, Longyue Village

Controlled:

Sanxing Group 5, Heping Village

Precautionary:

The rest area of the town





Chongming District

Changxing Town



Locked Down:

1. Linjiangjingyuan Community, Lane 82, 83 Yuanrui Road

2. Fengchenleyuan Community, Lane 500 Changju Road

3. Yugangjiayuan, Lane 135 Yuanzhan Road

4. Nongjian Village

5. Changming Village

6. Xingang Village

7. No. 215 Fenghuang Highway

8. No. 277 Changkai Road

9. No. 253 Changkai Road

10. No. 88 Xingcan Road

11. Lane 51 Xinggan Road

12. Lane 55 Xinggan Road

13. Jiangnan Avenue(part of the avenue)

Controlled:

The rest area of the town

Hengsha Town

Locked down:

1. Xinglong Village

2. Yongfa Village

Controlled: None

Precautionary:

The rest area of the town

Xianghua Town

Locked down:

1. Xianghua Village

2. Weixing Village

Controlled:

1. Xianghong Neighborhood Committee

2. Mixin Village

3. Beigang Village

Precautionary: the rest area of the town

Chenjia Town

Locked down:

1. Yuhong Neighborhood Committee

2. No. 91 Chenfang Highway

Controlled:

1. Yuxi Village

2. Xielong Village

Precautionary:

The rest area of the town

Jianshe Town

Locked down: None

Controlled:

Pannan Village

Precautionary:

The rest area of the town

Xinhe Town

Locked down: None

Controlled:

1. Jinhua Village

2. Xinjian Village

Precautionary:

The rest area of the town

Shuxin Village

Locked down: None

Controlled:

Huimin Village

Precautionary:

The rest area of the town

Gangyan Town

Locked down: None

Controlled:

1. Luyu Village

2. Tongyao Village

3. Jianzhong Village

4. Junma Village

Precautionary:

The rest area of the town

Zhongxing Town

Locked down: None

Controlled:

Zhongxing Village

Fuyu Village

Precautionary:

The rest area of the town

Dongping Town

Locked down: None

Controlled:

Qianjin Neighborhood Committee

Precautionary:

The rest area of the town





Jing'an District

Jing'an Temple Subdistrict



Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Villas on Julu Road

2. Lane 611 Yuyuan Road

3. Lane 394 Yan'an Road W.

4. Lane 404 Zhenning Road

Precautionary:

1. Lane 1157 Yan'an Road M.

2. Lane 852 Julu Road

3. Lane 22 Fumin Road

4. Lane 241 Huashan Road

5. Lane 275 Huashan Road

6. Lane 323 Huashan Road

7. Lane 786 Julu Road

8. No. 1-15 (odd numbers) Changshu Road

9. No. 800-818 Julu Road

10. Lane 774 Changle Road

11. No. 788 Changle Road

12. No. 798 Changle Road

13. No. 800 Changle Road

14. Lane 210 Fumin Road

15. No. 849 Julu Road

16. Lane 819 Julu Road

17. Lane 889 Julu Road

18. Lane 857 Julu Road

19. Lane 861 Julu Road

20. Lane 863 Julu Road

21. Lane 847 Julu Road

22. Lane 496 Huashan Road

23. No. 693 Huashan Road

24. No. 699 Huashan Road

25. No. 731 Huashan Road

26. Lane 732, 734 Huashan Road

27. Lane 803 Huashan Road

28. Lane 444 Wulumuqi Road N.

29. Lane 468 Wulumuqi Road N.

30. No. 520 Wulumuqi Road N.

31. No. 433 Yan'an Road W.

32. Lane 1222 Changle Road

33. No. 1242 Changle Road

34. No. 98 Zhenning Road

35. No. 339 Huashan Road

36. Lane 351 Huashan Road

37. Lane 449 Huashan Road

38. Lane 31 Wulumuqi Road M.

39. Lane 942 Changle Road

40. Lane 920 Changle Road

41. No. 926 Changle Road

42. Lane 888 Changle Road

43. No. 124 Changshu Road

44. Lane 120 Changshu Road

45. Lane 116 Changshu Road

46. Lane 112 Changshu Road

47. Lane 108 Changshu Road

48. No. 148 Jiaozhou Road

49. Lane 125 Jiaozhou Road

50. Lane 149 Jiaozhou Road

51. Lane 175 Jiaozhou Road

52. Lane 1592 Beijing Road W.

53. Lane 190 (back) Jiaozhou Road

54. Lane 190 (front) Jiaozhou Road

55. Lane 220 Jiaozhou Road

56. Lane 170 (odd numbers, back door) Jiaozhou Road

57. Lane 170 (even numbers, front door) Jiaozhou Road

58. Sub-lane 43, Lane 30 Urumuqi Road N.

59. No. 69 Wulumuqi Road N.

60. No. 99 Wulumuqi Road N.

61. No. 20, Lane 1810 Beijing Road W.

62. No. 1800-1808 Beijing Road W.

63. No. 120-140 Wanhangdu Road

64. No. 174 Wanhangdu Road

65. No. 268 Yuyuan Road

66. Lane 520 Yuyuan Road

67. Lane 100 Wulumuqi Road N.

68. Lane 348 Yuyuan Road

69. Lane 354 Yuyuan Road

70. Lane 356 Yuyuan Road

71. Lane 470 Yuyuan Road

72. Lane 480 Yuyuan Road

73. Lane 395 Yuyuan Road

74. Lane 419 Yuyuan Road

75. Lane 457 Yuyuan Road

76. Lane 579 Yuyuan Road

77. Lane 641 Yuyuan Road

78. Lane 523-541 Yuyuan Road

79. Lane 318 Zhenning Road

80. No. 270 Zhenning Road

81. No. 479 Yuyuan Road

82. No. 601 Yuyuan Road

83. No. 633 Yuyuan Road

84. No. 657 Yuyuan Road

85. No. 571 Yuyuan Road

86. Lane 376 Yan'an Road W.

87. Lane 150 Yan'an Road W.

88. Lane 1955 Nanjing Road W.

89. Lane 1984 Nanjing Road W.

90. Lane 2028 Nanjing Road W.

91. Lane 1999 Xinzha Road

92. No. 195 Changde Road

93. No. 58 Jiaozhou Road

94. No. 40 Yuyuan Road

Caojiadu Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Yidian Apartment

2. Lane 1038 Kangding Road

3. No. 1, Lane 980 Kangding Road

4. No. 2, Lane 340 Yanping Road

5. Huajian Community

Precautionary:

1. Long'an Apartment

2. Jiahua Green Garden

3. Yifeng Community

4. No. 1 Community of Mianfangyin

5. Wuxicun Community, Lane 1191 Wuding Road W.

6. Lane 433 Wanhangdu Road

7. Jiao'an Community

8. Lane 335 Yanping Road

9. No. 505, 545 Jiaozhou Road

10. Jingyuanyuan Community

11. Jing'an Sunshine Court

12. Lane 872 - 888, Kangding Road

13. Lane 308 - 312, Yanping Road

14. Changfeng Apartment

15. Lane 848, Kangding Road

16. No. 1, 3, 5, 7, 11, Lane 923 Changping Road

17. No. 6, 8, Lane 1145 Wuding Road

18. Haiying Mansion

19. Yazhu Community

20. Meilian Mansion

21. Hongchang Building

22. Lane 225 Changning Road

23. No. 57 – 59 Changning Road

24. No. 25, Lane 29 Changning Road

Jiangning Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Haifangcun Community

2. Lane 710 Kangding Road

3. No. 559 Haifang Road

4. Anxi Community

5. Jinde Community

6. Wudingfang Community

7. Jiulong Garden

8. Jiaozhou Teachers' Apartment

9. Zhongli Apartment

10. Kanghua Building

11. Xinghaicheng Community

12. Pilotage Jing'an Elites Tower

13. Da'an Riverside Yayuan Community

14. Xiangzhang Garden

Precautionary:

1. Wu'er Community

2. Yimeicun Community

3. Lizhi Apartment

4. Jing'an Nanyang Homeland

5. Grand Jewel Apartment

6. Meishan Building

7. Xin'ge Apartment

8. Kangding Building

9. Haichang Community

10. Fu'an Mansion

11. Jing'an Kangxin Homeland

12. Territory Shanghai China

13. Yinhuayuan Community

14. Baocheng Apartment

15. Dade Apartment

Shimen No. 2 Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Maosheng Mansion

2. Yuanzhong Fenghua Community

3. Denis Apartment

4. International Liducheng

Precautionary:

1. Dongwang Community

2. Taixing Building

3. Building A, Jiafa Mansion

4. No. 395 Taixing Road

5. Lane 63 Cixi Road

6. No. 193–223 Fengxian Raod

7. No. 172–198 Fengxian Road

8. No. 964–996 Nanjing Road W.

9. Lane 10, No. 22, 26, Nanhui Road

10. Lane 34, No. 38 Nanhui Road

11. Lane 72, No. 74 Nanhui Road

12. Lane 85 Nanhui Road

13. No. 981–1007 Beijing Road W.

14. Lane 227 Taixing Road

15. No. 183 Fengxian Road

16. No. 148 Fengxian Road

17. No. 137, 147 Fengxian Road

18. Zhongtai Community

19. Zhen'an Square (Heng'an Mansion & Jing'an Apartment)

20. Hengfa Apartment

21. Huashang Mingdi Community

22. Jing'an Ziyuan Community

23. Liangyou Building

24. Zhangxi Community

25. Lane 860 Nanjing Road W.

Nanjing Road W.Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

None

Precautionary:

1. Jiu'an Square (No. 258 Tongren Road)

2. Nanyang Sijiyuan Community (No. 186 Nanyang Road)

3. Yunhai Community

4. Fumin Apartment

5. Tongren Community (Lane 1522 Nanjing Road W.)

6. No. 540 Julu Road

7. No. 550 Julu Road

8. No. 80 Shaanxi Road S.

9. No. 592 – 608 Julu Road

10. No. 151 – 169 Fumin Road

11. No. 82 Shaanxi Road S.

12. Lane 102 Shaanxi Road S.

13. No. 52 Shimen No. 1 Road

14. No. 560 – 592 Changle Road

15. No. 1205, 1213, 1125, 1133 Beijing Road W.

16. Lane 1231 Beijing Road W.

17. Lane 1211 Beijing Road W.

18. Lane 1177 Beijing Road W.

19. No. 1377 Beijing Road W.

20. No. 1369 Beijing Road W.

21. Lane 56 Nanyang Road

22. No. 44, 46 Nanyang Road

23. Lane 30 Nanyang Road

24. No. 118-128 Nanyang Road

25. No. 134 Nanyang Road

26. No. 208. Nanyang Road

27. No. 216 Nanyang Road

28. No. 228 Nanyang Road

29. No. 205, 209, 225, 227, 237 Nanyang Road

30. No. 44 Qinghai Road

31. No. 720 Yan'an Road M.

32. No. 830 Yan'an Road M.

33. No. 838 Yan'an Road M.

34. No. 310 Changde Road

35. Lane 90 Tongren Road

36. No. 258, 280, 304 Tongren Road

37. No. 225 Tongren Road

38. No. 327 Tongren Road

39. Ping'an Mansion (No. 203 Shaanxi Road N.)

40. No. 204 Shaanxi Road N.

41. No. 342 – 380 Shaanxi Road N.

42. No. 1147 Nanjing Road W.

43. No. 1157 Nanjing Road W.

44. No. 1167 Nanjing Road W.

45. Lane 995 Nanjing Road W.

46. Lane 83 Jiangning Road

47. No. 290, 294, 296, 306, 308, 320 Fengxian Road

48. Daxingli Community (Lane 588 Julu Road)

49. No. 1205 Nanjing Road W.

50. No. 39 Maoming Road N.

51. No. 700, 706, 710, 718 Weihai Road

52. Lane 717, 735, 775, 785, 787, 789 Julu Road

53. No. 683 – 691 Julu Road

54. Front building of No. 803 Nanjing Road W. (Yates Apartments)

55. No. 888 Weihai Road

Tian'mu Road W. Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the subdistrict

Controlled:

None

Precautionary:

1. Huazhou Community

2. Hebin Garden

3. Zhanwang Building

4. No. 810-846 Zhonghuaxin Road

5. Lane 927 Zhonghuaxin Road

6. No. 93, 92, 91, 87, 89, 51, 53 Putie

7. No. 65-71 Maojianong Lane Private House

8. No. 3, 4 Maojianong Lane

Beizhan Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the subdistrict

Controlled:

Shenghe Jing'an Residence

Precautionary:

1. Beishichang Community (Lane 3 Guoqing Road)

2. Lane 159 Datong Road

3. Hongbo Building, No. 1, Lane 310 Jinyuan Road

4. Tianmu Building

5. Xinmin Building

6. Hujin Building

7. Menggu Community (except No. 20 Menggu Road)

8. Suhewan Zhongxin Runfu Community

9. Concierge Building of Suhewan, Overseas Chinese Town

Baoshan Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Lane 550, Baochang Road

2. No. 300 Yongxing Road; No. 101, 103 Huiwen Road

3. Lane 241 Zhongxing Road

4. No. 3 Huiwen Road

5. Lane 399 Baochang Road

Precautionary:

1. Lane 518 Baotong Road

2. Lane 425 Baotong Road

3. No. 9 Lufeng Road

4. No. 48 Huiwen Road

5. Lane 809 Qiujiang Road

6. No. 87, 97 Jiaotong Road

7. No. 821 and 843 Qiujiang Road

8. No. 1080, 1110, 1120 and 1140 Qiujiang Road

9. Lane 36 Minde Road

10. No. 1150 Judong Village Qiujiang Road

11. No. 1150 Juxi Village Qiujiang Road

12. No. 1150 Jubei Village Qiujiang Road

13. No. 158 Zhongshan Road N.

14. Lane 315 Qingyun Road

15. Lane 288 Zhonghuaxin Road

Zhijiang Road W. Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Yuanshui Community

2. Nanshan Community

3. Tuoguan Community (No. 150 Zhijiang Road W.)

4. Xinglong Community

5. Guanjingyuan Community

Precautionary:

1. Heyuan Xinyuan North District (Lane 38)

2. Heyuan Xinyuan East District (Lane 39)

3. Gaoya Community

4. Lane 36 Nanshan Road

5. No. 26, Lane 44 Nanshan Road, No. 26 Nanshan Road

6. No. 693 Xizang Road N.

7. No. 420 Zhonghuaxin Road

8. Qingyun Community

9. 510 Zhongshan Road.N

10. Zhonghai Wanjincheng Phase 4

11. Fuquan Apartment

12. Baofenglian Building

13. Zhijiang Building

14. Kepu Building

15. Xinxin Apartment

Gonghexin Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Lane 352 Luochuan Road E.

2. Yanping Community Lane 450 Pingxingguan Road

3. Lane 847 Baochang Road

Precautionary:

1. Dongfang Apartment

2. Fudian Garden

3. Aidian Garden

4. Hotan Apartment Phase 1

5. Hotan Apartment Phase 2

6. No. 1290 Gonghexin Road

7. Hejian Building

8. Chenglong Apartment

9. Lane 155 TanJiaqiao Road

10. Futai Apartment

11. Lane 629 Liuying Road

12. Lane 208 Laohutai Road*

13. Ninghe Apartment

14. Lane 807 Hutai Road*

Daning Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Lvseliyuan(Lane 667, Lane 535 Daning Road)

2. Shuguang Community (Lane 561 Yanchang Road M.)

3. Xiangyu Daning Yuefu (Lane 1899 Pingxingguan Road)

4. Kuailejiayuan (Lane 519 Yanchang Road M.)

5. Chongwenyuan (Lane 680 Pingxingguan Road)

6. Huizhihu Commercial and Residential Building Phase 3 (No. 1018 Pingxingguan Road)

Precautionary:

1. Lane 615 Pingxingguan Road

2. Baoyan Jiayuan (Lane 39 Minyan Road)

3. Pingguang Building (No. 14, Lane 801 Pingxingguan Road)

4. Jinrong Apartment (399 Wanrong Road)

5. Lane 700 Daning Road

6. Haihong Xinyuan (Lane 1067 and 1099, Jiangchang Road)

7. Xinwu Building (No. 698 Guangzhong Road)

8. Hengyuan Building (696 Guangzhong Road)

Pengpu Xincun Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Pengpujiayuan (No. 6-8, Lane 373 Quwo Road)

2. Wenxihuating (Lane 66 Quwo Road)

3. Penghao Apartment in Heling Community (No. 1-4, Lane 1513 Linfen Road)

4. Lane 1320 Linfen Road

5. Lane 1060 Linfen Road (Lane 1320 Linfen Road)

Precautionary:

1. Yindu Building (Lane 3795 Gonghexin Road)

2. Lvquan Apartment (Lane 333 Sanquan Road)

3. Yifeng Apartment (Lane 4406 Gonghexin Road)

4. Yili Apartment (Lane 1258 Baode Road)

5. Kangde Apartment (Lane 4828 Gonghexin Road)

Linfen Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest of the subdistrict

Controlled:

Heng'an Community

Precautionary:

1. Lane 391 Yangqu Road

2. Aijian Xinjiayuan

3. Lingnan Apartment

4. Xinglinyuan

5. Lane 75 Yangqu Road

6. Lane 1310 Changzhong Road

7. Lane 40 Yangquan Road

8. Aichen Apartment

Pengpu Town

Locked down:

The rest of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Jiayinyuan (No. 1-71, Lane 999 Guangzhong Road W.)

2. Rongheyuan (No. 1-7, No. 7 a, 14-16, 24-27, 37-40, Lane 970 Wanrong Road)

3. Yongchunyuan (No. 8-11, 17-21, 28-36, 43-53, 53 A, 54-61, Lane 970 Wanrong Road)

Precautionary:

1. Xinyuan Community (No. 26 - 32, Lane 1291 Laohutai Road)

2. Bayi Square (Lane 666 Lingshi Road)

3. Lane 448 (No. 1-9, Lane 448 Yonghe Road)

4. Tenglongyuan (No. 1-4 and 6, Lane 1053 Hutai Road)

5. Hongzeyuan (No. 1-13, Lane 1269 Lingshi Road)

6. Yuanlong Apartment (No. 1-8, Lane 1177 Lingshi Road)

7. Heyuanxiangdi (No. 1-18, Lane 822 Lingshi Road)

8. No. 1-7, Lane 53 Yangcheng Road

9. Yangcheng Meijing (No. 1-62, Lane 598 Gaoping Road)

10. Wuhuayuan(No. 1-29, Lane 528 Yuanping Road)

11. Yonghe East Village (No. 1-42, Lane 758 Yuanping Road)

12. Shengshixinyuan (No. 1-47, Lane 386 Jiaocheng Road)

13. Chengyi Garden (No. 1-26, Lane 1028 Yuanping Road)

14. Wangyuan Apartment (No. 1-7, Lane 2868 Changzhong Road)

15. Yongquan Apartment (No. 1-29, Lane 2850 Changzhong Road)

16. Lvquanjiayuan (Lane 2268 Changzhong Road)

17. No. 2260 Changzhong Road

18. Lvfu Apartment (No. 1-6, Lane 3220, Changzhong Road) (No. 1-6, Lane 3278 Changzhong Road)

19. Lvyayuan (No. 1-21, Lane 3428 Changzhong Road)

20. Lane 219 Shaonian Village Road (No. 3-16, Lane 219 Shaonian Village Road)





Putuo District

Changshou Road Subdistrict



Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Changshou Building

2. Lane 137 Dongxin Road

3. Dazhonghebin Community

4. Lane 200 Wuning Road

5. Jinyang Building

Precautionary:

1. Shijiuxinyuan Community

2. Yanxing Building

3. Baohuamingdi Community

4. Shatianhuayuan Community

5. Hengda Building

6. Xingyun Building

7. Decheng Building

8. Lane 1265 Shaanxi Road N.

9. No. 1801 West Suzhouhe Road

10. Hunan Building, Xingyuan Building

11. Guangyili Lane

12. Xinjinxiuli Lane

13. Zhonglan Building

14. Lane 2626 Zhongshan Road N.

15. Lane 236 Caoyang Road

16. Lane 232 Caoyang Road

17. Lane 280 Caoyang Road

18. Guangfuxinyuan Community

19. Changshouyuan Community

Caoyang Xincun Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Meiyuan Community

2. Huaxiyuan Community

3. Henglonglijing Building

4. Changgao Building

Precautionary:

1. Lane 200 Lanxi Road

2. No. 1010 Caoyang Road

3. Caoyang Building

4. Meiyuan Building

5. Shanghaizhichun Building

6. Taifuyuan Community

7. Tongbai Building

8. Tongbaiyuan Community

9. Bilvhu Community

10. Dongyuan Building

11. Liannong Building

12. No.140-141,Lanxi Road, Caoyang No. 6 Village

13. Guihuayuan Community

14. Zhongqiao Building

15. No. 101 Yangliuqing Road

Changfeng Xincun Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Jinlvxincheng Community Phase 2

2. Ruishijingting Community

Precautionary:

1. Lane 117, Sub-lane 91, Jinshajiang Community

2. Dongganjiazhai Community

3. Lane 2269 Guangfu Road W.

4. Chaoyang Building

5. No.39-44, Putuo No. 2 Village

6. No.30, 32, 35, 38, Putuo No. 4 Village

7. Lane 117 Bailan Road

8. No.418, 419, Jinsha Xincun Village

Yichuan Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Huajing Building

2. Youyi Building

Precautionary:

1. No.95-99, Huayin Road

2. Lane 10 Luochuan Road

3. Lane 27 Huayin Road

4. No. 22-28 Luochuan Road

5. Yichuanhuating Community

6. Lane 1941,1953, Jiaotong Road

7. Lane 152 Huayin Road

8. Wuyi Building

9. Chenggong Building

10. Yueliangwan Community

11. Yipinguoji Building

12. Wanqian Apartments

13. Zhihuiyuan Community

14. Fangyu Apartments

Ganquan Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Lane 28 Yijun Road

2. Pu'an Building

3. Zhidan Building

Precautionary:

1. Xinyiyuan Community(Ansai Community)

2. No.490,496,502,510,516,522, Xincun Road

3. Taoyuan Building

4. Youshige Community

5. Lane 38 Pingli Road

6. Zhanhong Building

7. Dacheng Building

8. Yindujiayuan Community

9. Lane 20 Jinghui Road

10. Xinquan Building

Shiquan Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. New Sports Square Community

2. Xinhuayuan Building

3. Lane 477 Jingning Road

4. Zhongning Villa Community

5. Yiningyuan Community

6. Zhenrufu Community Phase 1

Precautionary:

1. Zhenrufu Community Phase 2

2. Zhenrufu Community Phase 3

Zhenru Town Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. 174 Community, Beishi Road

2. Ningxinjiayuan Community

3. Gaoshanglingyu A6 Commercial

Precautionary:

Wanli Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Lane 250 Zhenjin Road

2. Lane 638 Xincun Road

Precautionary:

1. Lane 295 Zhenhua Road

2. Lane 457 Zhenjin Road

3. Lane 388 Zhenhua Road

4. Lane 727 Fuping Road

5. Lane 2080 Xincun Road

6. Lane 122 Wanquan Road

7. Lane 3193 Jiaotong Road

8. Lane 1565 Lingshi Road

9. Lane 190 Jiaoji Road

10. Lane 299 Fuping Road

11. Lane 66 Xinquan Road

12. Lane 478 Wuwei Road E.

13. Lane 655 Zhenjin Road

Changzheng Town

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Hebinxiangjingyuan Community

Precautionary:

1. Lane 1113 Community,Zhenbei Road

2. Changfeng Building

3. Lane 129 Jingyang Road

4. Jinsha Carnival Community

Taopu Town

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Precautionary:

1. Xinyangyayuan Community

2. Jinxiang Building

3. Dongduyuanjing Community

4. Yiyinghepan Community

5. Lane 895 Zhennan Road, Nanliyuan Community Phase 2

6. Liziyuan Community

7. Lane 1 Zhenda Road

8. Lane 641,Sub-lane 201 West Taopu Road





Huangpu District

Nanjing Road E. Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

None

Precautionary:

1. Zhongtai Building

2. Jiahuazhongfangyuan Community

3. Zhongxinfushen Building

4. Wangbaohe Hotel

5. Majesty Plaza

6. Fangdi Building

7. Shanghai Telecommunication Building

8. Telecom World Building

9. Sports Building

10. Beijing Road W. Firefighting Brigade

The Bund Subdistrict

Locked down:

All of the subdistrict

Controlled:

None

Precautionary:

None

Ruijin No.2 Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Ruijian Community

Precautionary:

1. Champs Elysees Palace

2. Ruijin Hotel

3. Yonghe King, Ruijin Road outlet

4. Shanghai Shangyao Yiyao Yunci Pharmacy

5. Shanghai Chinese Traditional Medicine Archive

6. National Local Specialty Store

7. Changchun Food Grocery

8. Shanghai Phamacy Jinsongshen outlet

9. Shanghai Research Institute of Culture and History office building

10. The Former Residence of Dr. Sun Yat-sen

11. No. 24 Gaolan Road

Huaihai Road M. Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

none.

Precautionary:

1. Junhuidu Community

Yuyuan Garden Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

None

Precautionary:

1. Xianfeng Fruit Store Yuyuan Garden outlet

2. Fengshouri Restaurant Yuyuan Garden outlet

3. Yifeng Pharmacy Renmin Road outlet

4. Hengji Building

5. China Life Insurance Co

6. People's Insurance Company of China building

7. Lane 118 Luxiangyuan Road

Dapuqiao Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Taoyuanxingcheng Community phase 1

2. Pullman Shanghai Skyway Hotel

Precautionary:

1. Dongdu Building

2. Yinxingjiayuan Community Phase 1

3. Gaochengyuan Community

4. Diting Community

5. Datong Community Phase 4

6. Zhenyingyuan Community

7. WANDA YUE Hotel

8. Tiancheng Hotel

9. Zhizaoju Community

10. Mengzhiyuan Community

11. Taxiation Bureau

Laoximen Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. China State Shipbuilding Corporation

Precautionary:

1. Laoximengongguan Buiding, Lane 77 Jianguoxin Road

2. Lujiabang Building

3. Qiaoyuan Building

4. HongLand Commercial Building

5. Jintian Commercial Building

6. Haiwen Commercial Building

7. Jiaotong Building

8. ICBC-AXA Life Insurance Building

9. Penglai Commercial Building

10. Huida Commercial Building

Xiaodongmen Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

None

Precautionary:

1. Pujiang Building

2. Bund Garden Community

3. Pujianggongguan Community

4. Indigo Hotel

5. The Bund Finance Center Mall at No. 600 Zhongshan Road E2

6. China Pacific Insurance Co

7. Orient Securities

8. Bank of Communication

9. Gongxiao Building

10. Resource Plaza

11. Shanghai Yuyuan Tourism Co

12. Bailian Group Building

13. Dongjiadu Finance City

14. PICC Property and Casualty Co

15. Linjianghuayuan Building

16. Sanshenghongye Building

17. GuTai River View Mansion

18. Shanghai Folk Instrument No.2 Factory

19. Shanghai Worker Stadium

20. China North Industrial Corp

21. No.285 Lujiabang Road

22. Nanmen Building

23. Longchuang Hotel

24. Shanghai Fengda Holiday Inn

25. Weiting Hotel Bund Outlet

26. Yihua Building

Bansongyuan Road Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Jingwenyuan Community

2. Songyuan Building

Precautionary:

1. Guanpu Garden

2. Xiezuo Building

3. Donglingjiazhai Community

4. Lane 1135 Xizang Road S.

5. Lvye Apartment

6. Puhui Apartment

7. Dechang Apartment

8. Linan Apartment

9. Chengxin Building

10. Nankang Apartment

11. Mofang Apartment

12. Lane 1768 Zhongshan Road S.

13. Lane 1814 Zhongshan Road S.

Wuliqiao Subdistrict

Locked down:

The rest area of the subdistrict

Controlled:

1. Lane 430 Mengzi Road

2. Jiangpanyundi Community

3. No.603 Dapu Road

4. No.388 Mengzi Road

5. No.727 Zhongshan Road S1

6. No.400 Jumen Road

7. Freshippo(Gefei outlet)

8. State Grid Shanghai Integrated Energy Service Co

9. Huijing Plaza

Precautionary:

1. Haipo Rihui

2. Luwan 816

3. Lane 907 Quxi Road

4. Mengzi Building

5. Haishang Mengyuan

6. Yuanshui Community

7. Lane 573 Jumen Road

8. Zhongnan Community

9. Teachers' Apartments, Lane 766 Xietu Road

10. No. 603 Dapu Road

11. Hengfeng Bank

12. No. 905 Quxi Road

13. Huangpu Municipal Maintenance Co

14. Shenjie Environment Development(Shanghai) Co

15. Luwan Municipal Maintenance Co

16. Shanghai Shijiu Hotel Co

17. Yandang Jiari Hotel