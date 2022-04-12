COVID-19

Bright Food denies claim it has ended group buying

The local food conglomerate says a screenshot purporting to show a company document saying it was ending group buying by the public is false.
Bright Food Co says information in a screenshot circulating online recently saying it has suspended all group buying in Shanghai is false.

The screenshot showed a WeChat moment posted by a netizen who claimed to have received an official document issued by the local food conglomerate saying it would suspend all bulk purchases by the general public immediately.

It also said the government had ordered the company to send all its food to local makeshift hospitals as well as frontline staff.

Bright Food denied the release of such a document and reiterated that it would continue to integrate its food supply chain resources to provide high-quality food for local residents via community bulk purchases and direct delivery services.

The company also said all information related to group buying services offered by its various affiliates is available on Bright Food's official WeChat account.

