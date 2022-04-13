Truth explained about emotional family drama clip

The Baoshan District government launched an immediate investigation into a video clip posted online about a local family in which one member had tested positive for COVID-19.

After a speedy investigation, the Baoshan District government on Wednesday explained the truth behind an emotional video clip posted online about a family of four in which one had tested positive for COVID-19.

The clip taken in a residential compound in Yanghang Town was posted through a video account called "Wen Wen Su Kan" on Tuesday night showing a parent asking staff for permission to send their child, who they said had a fever, to hospital.

One comment posted below read: "It was Baoshan again, and the 2-year-old baby was dying!"

The Baoshan District government launched an immediate investigation. It found the household of four – a couple, their child and an elderly relative – had received antigen tests on Tuesday and the husband was found positive.

About 7pm, the couple went to their neighbourhood committee demanding the immediate transfer of the husband to either a makeshift hospital or a central quarantine site for fear that he might infect the others.

Normally, those who test positive in an antigen test must have a PCR test first to confirm their positive result before they are transferred.

So the neighbourhood committee workers, along with some police officers, suggested the husband conduct home quarantine or stay in his car alone until a PCR test could be arranged.

But the wife, who was very emotional by that time, refused.

About 11pm, the couple finally went home after all family members had taken a PCR test.

The investigation also found the 2-year-old, who tested negative in the PCR test, did not have a fever.