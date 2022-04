Police are investigating a man for starting a rumor that the former leader of the Party committee in Beicai Town resold a batch of supplies provided by the government.

Police are investigating a 51-year-old man surnamed Liu for starting a rumor that the former leader of the Party committee in the Pudong New Area's Beicai Town resold the fourth batch of supplies provided by the government and made millions of yuan.

The rumor was hatched after Liu read that local officials in Beicai Town had been dismissed over a slack response to the recent COVID-19 resurgence.