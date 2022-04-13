Rumored Baoshan arson actually caused by burning cigarette butt

A fire in Baoshan District, which was rumored to be arson to cover up corruption, was actually caused by a burning cigarette butt, according to the district's fire brigade.

A fire in Baoshan District, which was rumored to be arson to cover up corruption, was actually caused by a burning cigarette butt, according to the district's fire brigade.

On Sunday, a fire broke out in a commercial building on Meipu Road. The fire was quickly extinguished with no casualties.

A netizen shot a video of the fire and posted it online, claiming that it was a warehouse storing vegetables that was intentionally burned down. After some residents in Baoshan complained that they hadn't received supplies that the government promised, rumors began to spread that the fire was set to hide the "fact" that some supplies were embezzled for reselling.

The Baoshan fire brigade said the site of the fire was a temporary warehouse of a trade company called Ernan, which is engaged in wholesale and retail sales of stationery and pandemic prevention supplies such as masks, protective suits and disinfection spray.

When the head of the company, surnamed Huang, took inventory of the supplies, he left a burning cigarette butt that ignited the cartons.

Huang said he has never been engaged in the vegetable trade and found the rumor ridiculous. He is reportedly assisting in further investigation into the fire.