No entry, no exit rumors in Songjiang quashed

A notice that began circulating online on Thursday saying that neither entry nor exit would be allowed in all residential compounds in suburban Songjiang District, starting from Friday, has been dismissed as a fabrication.

Special passes issued earlier would also become invalid and pedestrians would not be allowed on the streets from Friday as a result of upgraded COVID-19 pandemic control measures, the notice claimed.

Besides Shanghai, similar rumors also spread in cities such as Fuyang in Anhui Province and neighboring Kunshan in Jiangsu Province, the city's official rumor-debunking platform said following an investigation.

The Songjiang District government unveiled its latest batch of the so-called three-level lockdown areas late on Wednesday on its official WeChat account.



Based on the results of previous screenings and risk levels, local areas were classified as either "locked down," "controlled" or "precautionary," which would be adjusted based on the ever-fluid pandemic situation.