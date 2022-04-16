Post about sale of donated supplies all a misunderstanding

COVID-19

Resident of Minhang District suspected that their neighborhood committee resold donated supplies but this was the result of misunderstanding.
A video stating residents of a compound in Minhang District bulk-bought goods from Freshippo but received supplies donated by Liaoning Province has spread online.

The residents suspected that their neighborhood committee resold the donated supplies. But this was the result of a misunderstanding.

Authorities in Minhang District explained that they did negotiate with Freshippo to provide packages through group buying, but this failed due to logistical problems.

Freshippo completed all refunds for the residents who placed orders.

In order to meet the residents' urgent needs for daily necessities, the local government allocated some of the supplies donated by Liaoning Province and distributed them to residents for free.

Some residents mistook the free donated supplies for Freshippo's packages.

The post about "selling donated supplies" has been confirmed as a rumor.

The netizen who posted the video clarified later that: "After verification, the video message sent before was false. Sorry for the bad influence."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
