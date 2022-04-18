COVID-19

Insurance firms launch measures to help clients, residents

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  23:10 UTC+8, 2022-04-18       0
Chinese insurance companies are taking a number of measures to help their clients, especially those in Shanghai, tide over difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence.
HelloRF

A Shanghai resident gives a swab sample for a COVID-19 nucleic acid test.

China Pacific Insurance (Group), also known as Pacific Insurance, said that its life insurance segment has unveiled targeted actions like making interest rate concessions and extension of loan terms to their policy loan customers.

During the two-month period from April 17 to June 16, policyholders of China Pacific Life Insurance will enjoy a favorable interest rate of 5.3 percent for some types of insurance products.

For loans that have not been repaid and the repayment date is in the March 1 to May 31 period, Pacific Insurance said its customers can apply for an extension of the loan term for three months at the normal interest rate, with no penalty interest charged.

To better meet the medication needs of the elderly and people suffering from various chronic diseases, Ping An Health Insurance launched a guardian program in collaboration with Sinopharm Holding GuoDa Drug Store and opened a green channel for its customers in Shanghai to purchase medicines online amid the ongoing lockdown.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
