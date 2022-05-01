COVID-19

Vegetable supply video mislabelled by an absolute rotter

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  20:14 UTC+8, 2022-05-01       0
A video circulating on Weibo that purported to show abandoned and rotting vegetables supplies has been shown to be false.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  20:14 UTC+8, 2022-05-01       0
Vegetable supply video mislabelled by an absolute rotter

A screenshot of the video

A video circulating on Weibo that purported to show abandoned and rotting vegetables supplies has been shown to be false.

The caption of the video read: "The supplies donated by Yunnan Province were abandoned. Some of the supplies had rotted and were brought to the construction site."

Shot on the construction site of Haiyue Siji Phase II residential compound in Qingcun Town of Fengxian District, the video shows that the vegetables including potatoes, green peppers, onions and eggplants had been taken out of boxes and piled together. But there were no obvious signs of rotting.

Vegetable supply video mislabelled by an absolute rotter

The statement issued by the local government on its official Weibo account.

The local government issued a statement on its official Weibo account on Saturday claiming that the people in the video were actually construction workers who were sorting and bagging the fresh vegetables assigned to them. All the vegetables were distributed within an hour and the workers didn't find any rotting vegetables.

According to the statement, the video has been confirmed as a rumor, which has been reported to the police.

The local government added that it had received a total of 5,687 sets of vegetables donated by Yunnan Province on April 28 and 29. The vegetables were quickly sent to 12 relocated residential compounds, one village with many elderly people, 15 construction sites and sanitation workers in the town.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fengxian
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     