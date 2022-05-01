Vegetable supply video mislabelled by an absolute rotter

A video circulating on Weibo that purported to show abandoned and rotting vegetables supplies has been shown to be false.

The caption of the video read: "The supplies donated by Yunnan Province were abandoned. Some of the supplies had rotted and were brought to the construction site."



Shot on the construction site of Haiyue Siji Phase II residential compound in Qingcun Town of Fengxian District, the video shows that the vegetables including potatoes, green peppers, onions and eggplants had been taken out of boxes and piled together. But there were no obvious signs of rotting.

The local government issued a statement on its official Weibo account on Saturday claiming that the people in the video were actually construction workers who were sorting and bagging the fresh vegetables assigned to them. All the vegetables were distributed within an hour and the workers didn't find any rotting vegetables.

According to the statement, the video has been confirmed as a rumor, which has been reported to the police.

The local government added that it had received a total of 5,687 sets of vegetables donated by Yunnan Province on April 28 and 29. The vegetables were quickly sent to 12 relocated residential compounds, one village with many elderly people, 15 construction sites and sanitation workers in the town.