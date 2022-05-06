COVID-19

Firms upgrade services to push easy, affordable health care amid pandemic

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  19:29 UTC+8, 2022-05-06       0
To help prevent the pandemic and facilitate the city's resumption of work, health-care firms are upgrading services to ensure more affordable health within reach for citizens.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  19:29 UTC+8, 2022-05-06       0
Firms upgrade services to push easy, affordable health care amid pandemic
HelloRF

Affordable health-care services become even prominent during the pandemic.

To help prevent the pandemic and facilitate the city's resumption of work and production, local health-care firms are upgrading their services to ensure more affordable health within reach for citizens.

Consumers can now purchase pandemic prevention kits necessary for restarting work on a platform called "Healthcare" supported by Shanghai MediTrust Health Technology.

Online orders can be placed and delivered in the whole city. Such pandemic prevention kit costs as low as 49 yuan (US$7.31), and contains disinfection spray, disinfection wipes and masks.

The move comes as part of Shanghai's annual Double Five shopping festival, which will run through the month to spur consumption.

By collaborating with more than 50 pharmaceutical and insurance companies and over 2,000 direct-to-patient pharmacies, MediTrust's health-care platform has offered patients easier access to medicines.

Aiming to enable more people – not just patients – enjoy cheaper and better medical and health service, the company has recently expanded the platform's business to insurance payment and health management, among others.

The firm said it also plans to conduct a series of livestreaming programs to publicize scientific know-how on pandemic prevention as well as other topics like diet management, maternal and child rearing and mental health.

As the sole pharmaceutical service provider for Shanghai's Huhuibao insurance plan, MediTrust Health has provided all-round support in terms of project management, the specialty drug list, specialty drug risk control and specialty drug payment settlements.

Huhuibao offers coverage expansion on top of the city's basic medical insurance scheme, covering out-of-pocket expenses and providing guaranteed access to specialty drugs.

During the city's lockdown, MediTrust Health helped a 70-year-old women with breast cancer in Pudong district, who has enrolled the insurance plan, secure her anti-tumor medication at a cost way lower than its original price.

Latest data from local authority shows that the product has paid a total of 524 million yuan since its launch in last July and helped reduce the burden of medical expenses for 90,000 Shanghai residents.

And relevant claims settlement and consultation services remain stable and orderly during the pandemic.

Firms upgrade services to push easy, affordable health care amid pandemic
Ti Gong

Ping An Healthcare Diagnostics Centers' Shanghai team help with COVID-19 nucleic acid testings.


Shanghai Ping An Healthcare Diagnostics Center has dispatched nearly 200 medical, technical and nursing staff to help local communities with COVID-19 nucleic acid testings.

From mid-March to now, over 56,000 mixed sampling and more than 7,000 on-site single sampling were completed, the firm said.

Hefei Ping An Healthcare Diagnostics Center in Anhui Province actively undertakes the testing of COVID-19 specimens transported from Shanghai by helicopter and high-speed rail.

Two PCR technicians of the Hefei center have volunteered to fight in the city's front line against pandemic, with an average daily specimen detection volume of nearly 20,000.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     