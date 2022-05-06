Firms upgrade services to push easy, affordable health care amid pandemic

To help prevent the pandemic and facilitate the city's resumption of work, health-care firms are upgrading services to ensure more affordable health within reach for citizens.

To help prevent the pandemic and facilitate the city's resumption of work and production, local health-care firms are upgrading their services to ensure more affordable health within reach for citizens.

Consumers can now purchase pandemic prevention kits necessary for restarting work on a platform called "Healthcare" supported by Shanghai MediTrust Health Technology.

Online orders can be placed and delivered in the whole city. Such pandemic prevention kit costs as low as 49 yuan (US$7.31), and contains disinfection spray, disinfection wipes and masks.

The move comes as part of Shanghai's annual Double Five shopping festival, which will run through the month to spur consumption.

By collaborating with more than 50 pharmaceutical and insurance companies and over 2,000 direct-to-patient pharmacies, MediTrust's health-care platform has offered patients easier access to medicines.

Aiming to enable more people – not just patients – enjoy cheaper and better medical and health service, the company has recently expanded the platform's business to insurance payment and health management, among others.

The firm said it also plans to conduct a series of livestreaming programs to publicize scientific know-how on pandemic prevention as well as other topics like diet management, maternal and child rearing and mental health.

As the sole pharmaceutical service provider for Shanghai's Huhuibao insurance plan, MediTrust Health has provided all-round support in terms of project management, the specialty drug list, specialty drug risk control and specialty drug payment settlements.

Huhuibao offers coverage expansion on top of the city's basic medical insurance scheme, covering out-of-pocket expenses and providing guaranteed access to specialty drugs.

During the city's lockdown, MediTrust Health helped a 70-year-old women with breast cancer in Pudong district, who has enrolled the insurance plan, secure her anti-tumor medication at a cost way lower than its original price.

Latest data from local authority shows that the product has paid a total of 524 million yuan since its launch in last July and helped reduce the burden of medical expenses for 90,000 Shanghai residents.

And relevant claims settlement and consultation services remain stable and orderly during the pandemic.

Shanghai Ping An Healthcare Diagnostics Center has dispatched nearly 200 medical, technical and nursing staff to help local communities with COVID-19 nucleic acid testings.

From mid-March to now, over 56,000 mixed sampling and more than 7,000 on-site single sampling were completed, the firm said.

Hefei Ping An Healthcare Diagnostics Center in Anhui Province actively undertakes the testing of COVID-19 specimens transported from Shanghai by helicopter and high-speed rail.

Two PCR technicians of the Hefei center have volunteered to fight in the city's front line against pandemic, with an average daily specimen detection volume of nearly 20,000.