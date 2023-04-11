﻿
COVID-19

China issues new COVID-19 vaccination plan to further curb risks

The latest plan for COVID-19 vaccination aims to raise the immunity levels of certain groups and further reduce the risks of severe infection and death from the virus.
China's National Health Commission on Monday unveiled the latest plan for COVID-19 vaccination, which aims to raise the immunity levels of certain groups and further reduce the risks of severe infection and death from the virus.

The plan was issued by the State Council joint COVID-19 prevention and control mechanism. It targets those aged between three and 17 who have not been infected with the novel coronavirus and have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, adults who have not been infected and have not received booster shots, and people who have been infected but have not been fully vaccinated.

Uninfected adults above 18 years old can receive the first booster shots three months after they have fully vaccinated.

Those who have previously been infected with COVID-19 but have yet to be fully vaccinated can be administered a vaccine shot three months after the infection, the plan said.

﻿
