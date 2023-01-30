China's COVID-19 pandemic enters low level, no new strain found

China's COVID-19 situation has entered a "low pandemic level" and infections across the country have maintained a downward trend, Chinese health authorities said on Monday.

Imaginechina

China's COVID-19 situation has entered a "low pandemic level" and infections across the country have maintained a downward trend, Chinese health authorities said on Monday.

As more people return to cities after the Spring Festival holiday, it is necessary to enhance regular COVID-19 prevention and control for public transport and other crowded places. Individuals should keep wearing personal protections, said Mi Feng, a spokesman for the National Health Commission.

"Rural areas remain the top priority in the nation's current COVID-19 prevention and control," Mi told the first press conference of the State Council joint COVID-19 prevention and control mechanism after the weeklong Spring Festival holiday.

Multiple Chinese ministries and authorities released their latest statistics during the January 21-27 holiday.

Key points at the press briefing: