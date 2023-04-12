﻿
COVID-19

China updates mask-wearing guidelines as COVID-19 situation changes

New guidelines on wearing masks have been updated to adapt to the changing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce the impact on people's daily life.
IC

Masks are no longer mandatory in the Shanghai Metro.

Officials announced on Wednesday that new guidelines have been updated regarding the wearing of masks to adapt to the changing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce the impact on people's daily life.

The guideline was issued by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council focused on providing guidance for public mask-wearing, with suggestions for different situations and scenarios.

In situations where there is a risk of COVID-19 transmission, like during the infection period or when there are symptoms of COVID-19, masks are necessary.

Similarly, masks will be required in places where there is a higher risk of infection during a COVID surge such as hospitals, nursing institutions, schools, or workplaces.

For areas with large crowds or enclosed spaces where people are close together, like supermarkets, cinemas, and bus stations, masks are recommended. Elderly individuals, pregnant women, or those with chronic diseases are advised to wear masks when visiting indoor public places.

However, masks are not necessary for outdoor public spaces or indoor spaces where people have limited mobility and the risk of infection is low. The guidelines aim to ensure effective prevention and control of the virus and may change depending on the COVID-19 situation and prevention and control efforts.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
