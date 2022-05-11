COVID-19

Twisted door photo alleging forceful opening dismissed as a lie

﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  16:21 UTC+8, 2022-05-11       0
A twisted door photo posted online with comments alleging the city's disease prevention and control team tried to force it open has been discredited.
﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  16:21 UTC+8, 2022-05-11       0
Twisted door photo alleging forceful opening dismissed as a lie

Claims that the disease prevention and control team tried to break into an apartment were refuted.

An online photo of a twisted door with comments claiming that the city's disease prevention and control team tried to break it open forcefully, has been debunked as a lie.

The photo, which was taken at a residential building in downtown Huangpu District, was posted in a WeChat group on Monday by one of the neighbors, who claimed that the door was forced open by the team as the owner, despite testing negative for COVID-19, was asked to move to central quarantine but refused to hand over the keys.

The owner dismissed the claims, police said. He said firefighters had to break into the apartment in late April after the owner had forgotten his keys while going down for a PCR test.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huangpu
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     